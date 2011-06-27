1991 Mitsubishi Montero Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
The slow-selling two-door Montero is dropped in favor of the popular four-door. Base models are no longer available with an automatic transmission. RS models now come standard with an automatic. The top-end LS model is available with a manual or automatic transmission.
Most helpful consumer reviews
old school 4x4,03/02/2004
after owning many 4x4's, this 91 monty is my favorite of all of them. it's unpretentious, get-down-to- business approach and style are the best. it's everything the newer "gen- x" SUV's (like the Xterra, etc) wanna be. amazingly reliable. 4x4 system is unstoppable. this winter i have pulled an explorer & two blazers out of the snow, and last summer my LAND ROVER GOT STUCK IN THE MUD & the monty pulled it out! the air ride drivers seat is great on my back, and the cargo and cabin area make anything do- able and haulable. manual transmission makes it fun and less sluggish. up to 33" tires can fit without modifications!
gayle and mike,08/12/2009
When we bought our first Montero in 1989 we were so thrilled with everything about it! People would actually stop us and ask what type of vehicle it was. Unfortunately, a few years later we were involved in an accident which totaled our beloved SUV. Remarkably we suffered not one injury...the car was amazing in how it protected us. Ended up with our 91 immediately after. We still have this car and we are now giving it to our 16 year old son to drive to school. Have had no problems EVER with this vehicle. Today we had new shocks put on and a new stabilizer bar. All windows, ac, original radio etc. are all still working fine. Had a problem with the horn once...will drive this Monty to her death!
gordone,09/03/2002
We purchased the car 10 years ago, used with 3,000 miles on it. During the 10 years our experience has been generally good. Steering box failed at 60,000 miles ($800), dealer said not unusual. Original exhaust lasted 9.5 years, but cost $900 at the dealer. Other failures: year 5 - two power window controls failed ($125 each for parts); year 1-cruise control sometimes turns off when directionals are used (dealer unable to find problem); year 6 air conditioning failed ($900 to repair with no guarentee it would be fixed (dealer price)); year 6 - FM radio and cassette failed, replacement lasted only 2 years.
Mike,07/02/2009
I can't think of any way to improve this vehicle. Even after almost 19 years it still runs like a champ. Add gas and change the oil and it will never let you down. Even with 121k miles it can keep pace with interstate traffic and off-road like it was new. The designer thought of everything. They don't make them like this anymore. I'll only drive a Montero after owning this one.
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
