When we bought our first Montero in 1989 we were so thrilled with everything about it! People would actually stop us and ask what type of vehicle it was. Unfortunately, a few years later we were involved in an accident which totaled our beloved SUV. Remarkably we suffered not one injury...the car was amazing in how it protected us. Ended up with our 91 immediately after. We still have this car and we are now giving it to our 16 year old son to drive to school. Have had no problems EVER with this vehicle. Today we had new shocks put on and a new stabilizer bar. All windows, ac, original radio etc. are all still working fine. Had a problem with the horn once...will drive this Monty to her death!

