Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in White
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    174,553 miles

    $5,530

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    197,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Overall Consumer Rating
4.995 Reviews
See all 95 reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Only owner, now 160,000 and still going strong!
Brian,02/04/2016
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
May not be the "best looking" SUVs on the road, but definitely excellent in dependability. I bought mines new in 2003 only because of an end of the year savings, which absorbed the negative equity of my “lemon” trade in. I wanted a SUV but knew nothing about this particular make/model. I didn’t even know what it looked like until they walked me over to it. Initially I was not impressed. Although leather seats, I thought the interior was cheaply designed, and it was a little noisy at higher speeds. As stated, I bought, but thought I would most likely get rid of it around 3yrs/30k. However, here I still own it over 13 years later, and I wouldn’t get rid of my baby for nothing! The only repairs I made to her are changing the oxygen sensors multiple times, a minor adjustment to my four wheel drive, and engine oil seals. Granted, I have stayed on top of the scheduled maintenance. Unfortunately, Mitsubishi no longer makes this model. However, they should bring it back with interior, and body style upgrades. I would certainly buy another!
Report abuse
