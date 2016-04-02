Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 174,553 miles
$5,530
- 197,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Brian,02/04/2016
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
May not be the "best looking" SUVs on the road, but definitely excellent in dependability. I bought mines new in 2003 only because of an end of the year savings, which absorbed the negative equity of my “lemon” trade in. I wanted a SUV but knew nothing about this particular make/model. I didn’t even know what it looked like until they walked me over to it. Initially I was not impressed. Although leather seats, I thought the interior was cheaply designed, and it was a little noisy at higher speeds. As stated, I bought, but thought I would most likely get rid of it around 3yrs/30k. However, here I still own it over 13 years later, and I wouldn’t get rid of my baby for nothing! The only repairs I made to her are changing the oxygen sensors multiple times, a minor adjustment to my four wheel drive, and engine oil seals. Granted, I have stayed on top of the scheduled maintenance. Unfortunately, Mitsubishi no longer makes this model. However, they should bring it back with interior, and body style upgrades. I would certainly buy another!
