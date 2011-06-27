  1. Home
1990 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No major changes for the Montero.

Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Going Going Going
Carl,10/24/2009
Back in 1989 around october I saw this montero RS with 5 speed 4 door silver in color at the dealer. Got a great deal. 17,500 that was new, 20 years ago. Will I buy another Montero? YES this thing will not DIE!!! Have about 438,000 miles. The body has no rust, the paint so so, parts 2 clutch one fly wheel, one transmission at 365000, other than this just small parts.
A Reliable Rig
Hungry Man,10/18/2003
This is a very reliable SUV. I bought it used with 44K miles and it now has 175K. The only repair I've made was for valvue cover oil leaks and the starter. The first tune up was done at 100k. It burns about a quart of oil every 1K miles now. A great rig for a responsible driver.
My Third Monty
Frumious,10/18/2009
This is my third and oldest Montero. I trust the brand to buy a 20 year old copy with 160,000 miles. Everything works like new. Its 143 horses must be Clydesdales. The view through the tall windows is commanding. Only drawbacks (others mention these): Driver's seat does not go back quite far enough and radio controls are far below the dash. Gas mileage is fair. It helps to know where to get parts. A junk yard or one of several online forums will keep this truck going at least another five years. There are lots of prior Montero owners out there who come up to the car and smile.
The Last of the Great SUVs
Dfro,08/29/2005
I am the original owner and have enjoyed my 1990 Montero so much I just put in a new "factory" interior. The vehicle has 197,000 miles on it. It is quite difficult to find OEM interior trim parts. Someone should start a salvage yard for 82-91 Monteros so we will always be able to find parts.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mitsubishi Montero

Used 1990 Mitsubishi Montero Overview

The Used 1990 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include RS 4dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, SP 2dr SUV 4WD, and LS 4dr SUV 4WD.

