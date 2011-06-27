1990 Mitsubishi Montero Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$858 - $1,730
Used Montero for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No major changes for the Montero.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mitsubishi Montero.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Carl,10/24/2009
Back in 1989 around october I saw this montero RS with 5 speed 4 door silver in color at the dealer. Got a great deal. 17,500 that was new, 20 years ago. Will I buy another Montero? YES this thing will not DIE!!! Have about 438,000 miles. The body has no rust, the paint so so, parts 2 clutch one fly wheel, one transmission at 365000, other than this just small parts.
Hungry Man,10/18/2003
This is a very reliable SUV. I bought it used with 44K miles and it now has 175K. The only repair I've made was for valvue cover oil leaks and the starter. The first tune up was done at 100k. It burns about a quart of oil every 1K miles now. A great rig for a responsible driver.
Frumious,10/18/2009
This is my third and oldest Montero. I trust the brand to buy a 20 year old copy with 160,000 miles. Everything works like new. Its 143 horses must be Clydesdales. The view through the tall windows is commanding. Only drawbacks (others mention these): Driver's seat does not go back quite far enough and radio controls are far below the dash. Gas mileage is fair. It helps to know where to get parts. A junk yard or one of several online forums will keep this truck going at least another five years. There are lots of prior Montero owners out there who come up to the car and smile.
Dfro,08/29/2005
I am the original owner and have enjoyed my 1990 Montero so much I just put in a new "factory" interior. The vehicle has 197,000 miles on it. It is quite difficult to find OEM interior trim parts. Someone should start a salvage yard for 82-91 Monteros so we will always be able to find parts.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Mitsubishi Montero features & specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Montero
Related Used 1990 Mitsubishi Montero info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019