This is my third and oldest Montero. I trust the brand to buy a 20 year old copy with 160,000 miles. Everything works like new. Its 143 horses must be Clydesdales. The view through the tall windows is commanding. Only drawbacks (others mention these): Driver's seat does not go back quite far enough and radio controls are far below the dash. Gas mileage is fair. It helps to know where to get parts. A junk yard or one of several online forums will keep this truck going at least another five years. There are lots of prior Montero owners out there who come up to the car and smile.

