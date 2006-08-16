Used 2005 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 197,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 174,553 miles
$5,530
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.927 Reviews
Report abuse
saundra Anderson,08/16/2006
The Montero handles like a small car with SUV capabilities. It tows 5000 pounds without a problem. Its third seat is a bit cramped for an adult though. I dislike the spare tire on the tailgate because it makes the trailer hitch difficult to access. I plan to purchase Montero #3 soon.
Related Mitsubishi Montero info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used INFINITI QX70 2015
- Used Audi TT 2010
- Used Audi TT RS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2011
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2013
- Used INFINITI QX70 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2013
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2012
- Used Audi RS 3 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2013
- Used Mazda RX-8 2010
- Used Bentley Continental 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2015
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Ford Focus RS 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Portland OR
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Honolulu HI
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage San Francisco CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Philadelphia PA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Brownsville TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Kansas City KS
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Denver CO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Manassas VA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Rochester NY
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2014 Long Beach CA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2016 New Haven CT
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2018 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News