Used 2006 Mitsubishi Montero
Pros & Cons
- High-quality interior materials, sharp cabin design, large cargo capacity, excellent off-road capability.
- Serious lack of power compared to rivals, mediocre on-road handling, cramped third-row seat, no side curtain airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2006 Mitsubishi Montero is an old-school SUV that excels off-road, but when it comes to overall performance and passenger-carrying ability, it can't match its more modern rivals.
Vehicle overview
The first Mitsubishi Montero was introduced in 1982 as a compact two-door, no-nonsense SUV. Looking like a Tonka trunk, the feisty Montero proved its toughness by winning the grueling 6,000-mile Paris-to-Dakar rally race in 1983 and 1985. A four-door model eventually joined the line, and in 1992 the Montero was revamped and sported a larger body, more powerful V6 engine and a more luxurious cabin.
After years of having a generic angular body style, the Montero adopted a curious mix of rounded front fenders and an upswept beltline when it was redesigned for 2001. As is usually the case with major redesigns, it also gained size, luxury and safety features -- and weight. In our 2002 midsize SUV comparison test, the Mitsubishi Montero finished last. Although it proved capable in off-road treks and felt sprightly around town, its 3.5-liter V6 lacked sufficient mid- and high-end power, making the Mitsubishi SUV feel sluggish when passing or merging power was needed. The other reasons for its back-of-the-pack rating were a relatively high price and a mostly useless third-row seat.
However, kudos went to the Montero for its serious off-road prowess, luxurious and well-finished cabin and safari-size sunroof. In 2003, Mitsubishi put a more powerful 3.8-liter V6 (215 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque) engine under the Montero's sculpted hood, and celebrated the modest increase with styling tweaks. We still don't think it is enough to make it competitive with class leaders that offer V8 (or V8-like) power and more passenger room, but if the off-road ability and unique styling appeal to you, the 2006 Mitsubishi Montero may provide a satisfying drive.
Mitsubishi Montero models
The four-door Mitsubishi Montero comes in Limited trim only. Standard equipment includes leather upholstery, a 315-watt Infinity audio system with a CD changer, 17-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable front seats, a sunroof, a trip computer, automatic climate control and a leather-and-wood steering wheel. A DVD entertainment system is optional, which deletes the standard six-disc CD changer and sunroof.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The only engine available on the Mitsubishi Montero is a 3.8-liter V6 that generates 215 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. It's matched to a five-speed automatic transmission with "Sportronic" shifting that allows manual gear selection. Mitsubishi's "ActiveTrac" four-wheel-drive system comes standard and offers both full- or part-time operation. The Montero's 5,000-pound towing capacity is modest compared to V8-powered midsizers like the Durango and Explorer.
Safety
Antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and a stability control system are standard. Side airbags for front occupants are also included, but full-length side curtain airbags are not available. In frontal-offset crash testing, the Mitsubishi Montero earned an "Acceptable" rating (second highest) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Driving
On the road, the Montero's suspension is firm enough to keep it under control during evasive maneuvers, but don't expect carlike handling. The dual-wishbone front and multilink rear suspension results in an overall feel that is soft and forgiving, but minor road irregularities can transmit a surprising amount of harshness throughout the otherwise isolated cabin. The Montero's off-road ability is exceptional. Whether it's rugged washboard pathways, fast fire roads or technical rock-strewn riverbeds, the 2006 Mitsubishi Montero never flinches as it stays the course.
Interior
The Montero has seating for up to seven passengers. Although the overall interior design is a bit dated, quality materials give the cabin of this Mitsubishi SUV a rugged, upscale feel. Maximum cargo capacity is a solid 91.7 cubic feet. A third-row seat is standard, though flat cushioning and a shortage of legroom limit its use to carrying small children. An optional DVD entertainment system is available for rear passengers' amusement.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
My wife wanted her SUV back after a year driving an economy car. I bought her a Montero Limited and she loves it - it is just the right SUV for a woman, she says. It is easy to drive, has a great warranty, 5 years of roadside assistance, it is comfortable, roomy, has easy to use 4WD, etc. She was so happy I brought this truck home. She had a Ford Explorer last time and said the Montero beats the Explorer by a mile. This SUV is well built, rides smoothly, looks great, and I like it too. I stand 6'3" tall and I can ride in this SUV no problem. Take the time to test drive this SUV and compare it to what you want to buy. Oh, my wife loves the rear tail gate. It swings out like a gate and is very easy to use. Try it out!
This is my second Mitsubishi Montero, I still have my first one 1998). The performance is more than I need, I don't need more of a gas-eater when gas costs $3.00 per gallon. This Montero is fast, shift smoothly, has good fuel economy and I feel safe in it. If I were to tow anything, I have all the pep that I need. I compared the Montero to the Dodge Durango, but I have had past service problems with Dodge dealers. Ford Explorers' double timing belt costs $2,000 to replace. The Volkswagen Touareg and BMW X5 are way out of my budget. Even the Toyotas in this segment are expensive. My Montero is a 2006 XLS. I got it at a "Buy It Here" lot in Puerto Rico. I paid $29,000 for it. I decided not to pay $34,000 for the Montero Limited with leather, moonroof, and wood dash. I didn't need the DVD system either.
I wanted one of these when they changed the body style in 2000. I now have the last Black Limited in my area. It is by far a great vehicle. Comfy, roomy, leather, heated seats, moonroof, all a plus. It has excellent quality, no issues what-so-ever to date. I get many complements on my truck, as many people haven't had the pleasure to have seen the Montero Limited. Coming from a 1998 Expedition, this was big change for me. I had looked at the Toureag, H3, and Aspen, this is the one I came away with. I am truly happy. Would buy another one.
This is not my first Montero, I just bought a 2006 XLS model that I found for sale In Puerto Rico. It's about $4,000 less than the Limited model, but I don't want leather, wood in the dash, or a sunroof for $4,000. It has power. This SUV can "only" tow 5,000 pounds with the V6 engine, but what the heck this is a luxury vehicle if I wanted to haul something I would buy a beefy gas eating pickup like the Chevrolet Silverado Z71 that I used to have. The Montero is a winner. I hope that the engine has stong seals, that is a well known problem with the Montero, but with a 100,000 mile warranty I can handle that.
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
3.8L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|215 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2006 Mitsubishi Montero is the 2006 Mitsubishi Montero Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,159.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $36,159
More about the 2006 Mitsubishi Montero
Used 2006 Mitsubishi Montero Overview
The Used 2006 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A).
