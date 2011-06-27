The only gripe I have is this vehicle should be two inches wider and two inches shorter. I am not a boulevard cruiser and use this vehicle to get me to some pretty rough terrain here in Oregon. This is my fourth one and I will snub Mitsubishi for not keeping this line going. It is a tough truck with a quality build and it holds up well on USFS roads and trails, unlike the Endeavor, which cannot clear rocks and ruts. Who supplies the paint for these vehicles? It has a deep finish and holds up to backroad rocks. Good job on the Monteros, Mitsubishi!

