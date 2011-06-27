2005 Mitsubishi Montero Review
Pros & Cons
- High-quality interior materials, sharp cabin design, large cargo capacity, excellent off-road capability.
- Serious lack of power compared to rivals, mediocre on-road handling, cramped third-row seat, no side curtain airbags.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,501 - $4,280
Edmunds' Expert Review
An old-school sport-ute that excels off-road, but when it comes to overall performance and passenger-carrying ability, it can't match its more modern rivals.
2005 Highlights
The Montero receives new 17-inch painted alloy wheels this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Montero.
Most helpful consumer reviews
saundra Anderson,08/16/2006
The Montero handles like a small car with SUV capabilities. It tows 5000 pounds without a problem. Its third seat is a bit cramped for an adult though. I dislike the spare tire on the tailgate because it makes the trailer hitch difficult to access. I plan to purchase Montero #3 soon.
hard2please,08/25/2006
The only gripe I have is this vehicle should be two inches wider and two inches shorter. I am not a boulevard cruiser and use this vehicle to get me to some pretty rough terrain here in Oregon. This is my fourth one and I will snub Mitsubishi for not keeping this line going. It is a tough truck with a quality build and it holds up well on USFS roads and trails, unlike the Endeavor, which cannot clear rocks and ruts. Who supplies the paint for these vehicles? It has a deep finish and holds up to backroad rocks. Good job on the Monteros, Mitsubishi!
CLALawDog,05/27/2005
This is my second Montero. I have driven SUVs most of my adult life and the Montero is, by far and away, the best. There are so many SU-wanna-a- be's on the market that few true 4WD SUV's are left to compare. However the Toyota, Jeep, Nissan, and Mitsubishi are the top of the class. If you truly want or need a 4WD, stick with one that has driver-selected 4WD, not automatic all wheel drive. That is nothing more than a sales tactic and cost enhancement.
2003 Evo,06/01/2005
This is our 3rd Montero (1992, 2001 LTD, 2005) Our experience with the reliability and dependability of our Montero's has been outstanding. Fluid changes and brake pads were the only maintenance we needed to do and we drive at least 18k per year in NE. My advice: Buy one before Mitsubishi stops importing them.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
