1992 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

An all-new Montero is introduced. The new Montero features new wheels, a new grille, more interesting sheetmetal, more curves around the edges, and a very serious-looking blackout treatment on the formerly chrome accessories. Horsepower is upped but only enough to keep pace with its 125-pound weight gain. Antilock brakes are standard on the LS and optional on the SR model, working in both two- and four-wheel- drive mode.

Owner of a Gen2 Montero
01/12/2006
I've had my 1992 Mitsubishi Montero for 3 years now. It's worked out very well for our family as a dog hauler, people mover, furniture mover, etc. I've spent much less in repairs and maintanence on it than I did with our 1994 Land Rover Range Rover, but we expected that. I had the infamous smoking exhaust/worn valve stem seals occur during my second year of ownership, but simply replacing all of them with new seals cured that completely. I'd buy the truck again if I had too, so that probably is the best review I could give.
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 5000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero Overview

The Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include SR 4dr SUV 4WD, RS 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero?

Which used 1992 Mitsubishi Monteros are available in my area?

