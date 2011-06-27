1992 Mitsubishi Montero Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,464
Used Montero for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
An all-new Montero is introduced. The new Montero features new wheels, a new grille, more interesting sheetmetal, more curves around the edges, and a very serious-looking blackout treatment on the formerly chrome accessories. Horsepower is upped but only enough to keep pace with its 125-pound weight gain. Antilock brakes are standard on the LS and optional on the SR model, working in both two- and four-wheel- drive mode.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mitsubishi Montero.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Callan Campbell,01/12/2006
I've had my 1992 Mitsubishi Montero for 3 years now. It's worked out very well for our family as a dog hauler, people mover, furniture mover, etc. I've spent much less in repairs and maintanence on it than I did with our 1994 Land Rover Range Rover, but we expected that. I had the infamous smoking exhaust/worn valve stem seals occur during my second year of ownership, but simply replacing all of them with new seals cured that completely. I'd buy the truck again if I had too, so that probably is the best review I could give.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero features & specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
151 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
151 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Montero
Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019