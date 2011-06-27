  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2000 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Pros & Cons

  • Off-road ability, seven-passenger seating, relatively easy to maneuver and park.
  • Old-school design, sluggish acceleration, busy dash layout.
Mitsubishi Montero for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Montero is left in the dust by competition that offers superior power, comfort and ergonomics.

Vehicle overview

Marketed since 1983, Mitsubishi's full-size sport utility ranks as an old-timer in its field, especially since the current four-door, seven-passenger version has been around since '92. To keep up with the burgeoning luxury SUV market, Mitsubishi's veteran mountain machine gains a short list of standard equipment items for 2000. These include a security system with keyless entry, a CD player, a roof rack, a spare-tire cover and, in an amazing show of generosity by Mitsubishi, floor mats!

If the floor mats aren't enough to satisfy your luxury demands, a new Endeavor package can be ordered to further enhance your Montero's opulence. Check this option and you'll be greeted by an interior featuring wood trim, leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, a power sunroof, and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system. You'll also get heated outside mirrors and headlight washers.

Powered by a 3.5-liter, 200-horsepower V6 engine, the Montero moves adequately when asked to do so. It's 228 ft-lbs. of maximum torque help it to power over obstacles when off-roading and its ActiveTrac four-wheel drive can be shifted "on the fly" or set up to operate all the time. A variable shock-absorber system is included on all Monteros and has three settings: hard, medium and soft. These features conspire to make the Montero a capable off-road warrior. And while its 5,000-pound towing capacity looks impressive on paper, in the real world this SUV needs more power. A larger and/or supercharged V6 is in the works, but for now the 3.5-liter engine feels a bit overwhelmed by the Montero's 4,500-pound curb weight.

The interior design has a distinctively trucklike feel, despite its soft-touch surfaces and wood trim. The seating positions are high and upright, even by SUV standards, and the seats themselves are not as comfy as we've come to expect from vehicles in this class. A busy dash layout, featuring a multitude of buttons, switches and knobs, can make simple tasks somewhat daunting.

The Montero does get credit for having one of the largest sunroof openings available on an SUV. We also like its easy-to-use rear seats that quickly turn the Montero from a five-passenger vehicle into a seven-passenger vehicle...as long as children or small adults fill in those last two slots.

Mitsubishi's Montero is an interesting blend of luxurious conveniences, go-anywhere capability and unique styling. A few short years ago, that was enough to be competitive in the SUV market. Today, however, a weak engine and an overall lack of refinement make the Montero a tough sell. With companies like Jeep and Land Rover now offering a generous combination of advanced off-road ability and highly civilized on-road manners, the Montero is simply outclassed. We recommend either shopping elsewhere or waiting for the redesigned 2001 model.

2000 Highlights

The Montero's list of standard features has been lengthened, and a new Endeavor package adds even more luxury items to Mitsubishi's largest SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mitsubishi Montero.

5(61%)
4(31%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mitsubishi Montero Endevor
2000 Mitsubishi,04/28/2006
The Montero Endevor was the top of the line for the full sized Montero. It came loaded. It has a full frame and is a true off road vehicle. Although we never drove it off road, it can handle the worst of snow storms any snow belt can offer. Even though a full off road vehicle, its ride is very comfortable, and doesn't beat up the passengers. It has pleanty of room for seven yet is not so large, making parking easy. After 77,000 miles the Montero Endevor looks like the day it was bought, and has had no problems - not even minor problems except one. Some or the original trim screws have had to be replaced with stainless steel screws because of rust developing on them.
Soild, yet unrefined
City,02/09/2003
Soild vehicle. No high and no lows. Eats brakes due to its weight. Brakes always seem to feel soft. OEM tires are a joke, the Yokahamas make the Montero seem even more top heavy because they don't support the vehicle in turns very well. I upgraded to Goodyear Forteras and it make quite a bit of difference.
Solid and a "real" SUV
PacNWdriver,02/05/2005
I did a lot of research on this one before buying and it is by far the most reliable aside the Toyota Land Cruiser, just as capable and much more affordable. The track record of the Montero speaks for itself when it comes to reliability. I traded a Land Rover Discovery for it and the Montero is by far a better SUV, inside and out. The 4 wheel drive is similar to LR with the locking differential, but much easier to engage and disengage than the LR. The exterior design of the 2000 year is a unique one-of-a- kind and a cross between the old and new style (2001+). It is still truck like, but is one of the most capable SUV's off road and on. Plenty of light and fresh air from the huge moonroof too.
Nice Look---wish it was a smoother ride!
AlisaAnn,08/03/2005
We bought our 2000 Montero used in 2003. I loved the way that it looked, people mistake it for a Land Rover. And it rode very nicely. But over time, the ride has become more rough. I just put new tires on it thinking that would give me a smoother ride, but it really hasn't, and my mechanic cannot find any reason for it to be riding so rough. But I do still love the way that it looks, and we have had no major mechanical problems--the only thing we've done in 2 years, besides the routine maintenance of course, is have the brakes worked on, and replaced the tires. All in all it has been a good car.
See all 13 reviews of the 2000 Mitsubishi Montero
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Mitsubishi Montero

Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Overview

The Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero?

