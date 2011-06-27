  1. Home
Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Montero
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,999
See Montero Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,999
on demand 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,999
Torque248 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,999
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,999
315 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,999
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,999
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,999
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,999
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,999
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity91.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4787 lbs.
Gross weight6085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.46 cd.
Angle of approach39 degrees
Maximum payload1298 lbs.
Angle of departure17.5 degrees
Length190.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base109.7 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,999
Exterior Colors
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Memphis Blue Pearl
  • Memphis Blue Pearl/Dusk Gray Pearl
  • Solano Black Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Amazon Green Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Viking White Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Viking White Pearl/Dusk Gray Pearl
  • Cambridge Red Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Amazon Green Pearl
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,999
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,999
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,999
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Montero Inventory

