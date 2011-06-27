Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/428.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|Torque
|248 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|315 watts stereo output
|yes
|Infinity premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|power antenna
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|Rear head room
|38 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|Front track
|61.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|91.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4787 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6085 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|39.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.46 cd.
|Angle of approach
|39 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1298 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|17.5 degrees
|Length
|190.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|Height
|71.5 in.
|Wheel base
|109.7 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Rear track
|61.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,999
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
