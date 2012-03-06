Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

My family bought our 01 Montero used in 02 w/12k mi. My parents used it as a daily driver from 02-05. The bought a Pacifica in 05 and the truck stayed parked in the driveway for over a year. In 06 I turned 16 and got the truck as my first car.Ive gone from 46k mi to 143k mi in 6 yr. The only issues I had,the rear heater pipes explode and dump all the raidiator's contents onto the road. this can only happen 2 times bc new part is thicker. At 16 with no mechanical experience I replaced the broken pipes for the total of 17$ for both pipes. Also routine fixes for cars over 100k mi, Alternator & Timing belt and oil pump. Overall, very reliable fun 4x4 ok on gas 16 mpg avg. Love my MITSU

Read more