Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    197,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in White
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    174,553 miles

    $5,530

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8 39 Reviews
See all 39 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (23%)
Mountain Climber
SafeInSnow, 01/31/2010
My wife and I call this the Mountain Climber. It's ability to grip the road in all conditions (snow, sleet, rain, mud) is amazing. I really wish they would make a 2010 version. Compared w/ all other SUV's, this is the hidden diamond (get it?). 3 rows of seating, HUGE storage, and awesome cabin feel.
Report abuse
