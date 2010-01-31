Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 197,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 174,553 miles
$5,530
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
SafeInSnow,01/31/2010
My wife and I call this the Mountain Climber. It's ability to grip the road in all conditions (snow, sleet, rain, mud) is amazing. I really wish they would make a 2010 version. Compared w/ all other SUV's, this is the hidden diamond (get it?). 3 rows of seating, HUGE storage, and awesome cabin feel.
