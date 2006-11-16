Used 2006 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me
- 197,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 174,553 miles
$5,530
WRM,11/16/2006
My wife wanted her SUV back after a year driving an economy car. I bought her a Montero Limited and she loves it - it is just the right SUV for a woman, she says. It is easy to drive, has a great warranty, 5 years of roadside assistance, it is comfortable, roomy, has easy to use 4WD, etc. She was so happy I brought this truck home. She had a Ford Explorer last time and said the Montero beats the Explorer by a mile. This SUV is well built, rides smoothly, looks great, and I like it too. I stand 6'3" tall and I can ride in this SUV no problem. Take the time to test drive this SUV and compare it to what you want to buy. Oh, my wife loves the rear tail gate. It swings out like a gate and is very easy to use. Try it out!
