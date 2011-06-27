Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Consumer Reviews

Mountain Climber SafeInSnow , 01/31/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My wife and I call this the Mountain Climber. It's ability to grip the road in all conditions (snow, sleet, rain, mud) is amazing. I really wish they would make a 2010 version. Compared w/ all other SUV's, this is the hidden diamond (get it?). 3 rows of seating, HUGE storage, and awesome cabin feel. Report Abuse

Work horse FrankP , 01/29/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my 04 Montero with about 10K miles on it. It now has 191,000 and still going strong. I have been very strict with the oil changes - every 5k and most of the other suggested maintenance. The vehicle has never left me stranded. It is excellent off road with great clearance and easily goes where other mid-size utes won't dare. The highway ride is good too and it does a decent job towing my camper. Very comfortable seats except 3rd row is for small kids only. I've had to replace the catalytic converter twice very $$$ and had the manifolds off both sides of the engine develop heat cracks which had to be repaired - other wise no issues. Trans, 4WD and motor no issues at all. Report Abuse

hope this helps someone 2 Time Montero Owner , 12/11/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The things that keeps me from selling my montero with fuel prices on the rise is that it is awesome to drive, handles great, great driving visibility which makes me feel a lot safer driving in different types of conditions, comfortable driving on freeway or on a dirt road, and is as easy to park as a car. I'm not afraid to be a little rough on my montero because I know it can take it. Very cold A/C, lots of headroom, turns and handles like a car, high ground clearance. Downfalls are that the 3rd row seats are not intended for adults, is hard to wash, and carpet length is hard to vacuum. The good things still outweigh the bad. It is an awesome driving suv. Report Abuse

3rd Montero Vicvizual , 05/26/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Why is this my third Montero ?? I've been around many vehicles and cannot find a better bang for my bucks, and great quality and reliability are by far its greatest features. I have never had to worry about being stranded or inconvenienced with a breakdown. Too many people have never had the experience to own a "worry-free" vehicle like this one. Many have come to believe that changing an alternator, starter, or similar unit is a common maintenance procedure (Most domestic designed vehicles). This is not so with a well-engineered such as Mitsubishi's Montero. Even with delayed maintenance, the Monteros I have owned performed like new until the day I traded them in. Report Abuse