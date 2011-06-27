  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1996 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mitsubishi Montero for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$730 - $1,472
Used Montero for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Marketed since 1983, Mitsubishi's compact sport-utility ranks as an old-timer in its field, though the current four-door version has only been around since '89. Straight-up styling surrounds a spacious interior for five, but climbing aboard a Montero isn't so easy. Optional for 1996 are side steps that make this task much more manageable. These sizable sport-utes stand rather tall--more than six feet from ground to roof--a profile that doesn't exactly help when it's time to undertake a sharp corner. Though refined and well-built, with seating for seven, Monteros hardly rank as bargain-priced, either, despite their extensive equipment lists.

Mitsubishi has seen fit to make some substantial refinements to its premium SUV. A passenger airbag has been added, as well as new seat fabrics. Backlit gauges marked with white numerals are more legible, and the compass has been redesigned. The second-row seat is now a split-fold affair, offering more utility in an already versatile vehicle. New audio systems also debut. Outside, new colors compliment the newly optional side steps and hard shell spare tire cover.

Beneath the hood of an LS edition sits a smooth 24-valve, 3.0-liter V6. Either five-speed manual shift or an automatic transmission is available. For more demanding tasks, Mitsubishi continues to offer a stronger dual-cam 3.5-liter engine, whipping up 214 horsepower, but only in the costly SR model, which comes solely with the four-speed automatic transmission. Electronically controlled automatics feature three-mode operation: Power, Normal, and Hold (which avoids first-gear operation on ice, snow, or muddy surfaces).

Active Trac four-wheel-drive can be shifted "on the fly," or set up to operate all the time. All-disc brakes are standard, but only the SR has Multi-Mode antilock braking (optional in the LS version). A power sunroof, too, is either standard or optional, depending on the model. Prior Monteros could tow as much as 4,000 pounds, but the current peak rating is 5,000. A variable shock-absorber system, optional on the SR, has three settings: hard, medium and soft.

The Montero is an interesting blend of gee-whiz gadgetry, luxurious conveniences, go-anywhere capability, and unique styling. While it is true that all this cool stuff comes at a premium, buyers considering other luxury sport-utility vehicles will want to drop by the Mitsubishi dealer and consider this one as well.

1996 Highlights

Refinements result in a better SUV this year. A passenger airbag has been installed, optional side steps make it easier to clamber aboard and split-fold second-row seats increase versatility. New colors, new seat fabrics and better audio systems round out the package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mitsubishi Montero.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car We've Ever Owned
8YR Montero Owner,06/24/2004
I really regret selling this car. We had it for 8 years and it was the best, most reliable, most comfortable vehicle we have ever owned. It worked flawlessly, and only ever had very minor problems with it. I would highly recommend a Montero to anyone, and am considering buying another. The vehicle I replaced it with just doesn't come close to the Montero. It's very capable both off road and on. I've driven this back and forth from Los Angeles to Vancouver multiple times as well as used it for a daily commuter. I can't say enough good things about this car. If you're in the market for an SUV put the Montero on your short list.
Great Example of Japanese Quality
CarGuyandConsumer,06/27/2002
The Montero SR is the best SUV that I have ever owned. It feels solid in everything that it does. The 4 wheel drive system has NEVER failed me, and I live on the mountain side hills of snow country. Durring the winter, going down snow covered hills/roads can be even more difficult than going up, but my montero has never failed. Low range gearing is excellant and has amazing holding power. The locking differentials make driving up icy hills a breeze. The adjustable suspension helps improve vehicle controll on winding roads at high speeds (put it in hard mode).
'96 Montero - a True Offroad Vehicle
Bob Britz,12/26/2006
I purchased this 1996 at three years old and 45,000 miles. It now has 175,000 miles and I have no vision to sell it. Approximately 23,000 of my 130,000 miles driven have been off road in the Sierra Nevada, Inyo, and Death Valley areas. Not light offroad, but 4WD locking hubs off road required stuff. I've changed the oil every 3,000 miles and had only one major repair when a part of the intake plenem broke off and caused internal valve damage. The car gets a consistent 15 mpg and has never left me stranded due to it's advanced 4WD dual locking hubs (a rare item on any SUV today) and its capacity radiators and transmission coolers. Mitsubishi outfitted this truck perfectly - not for soccer moms.
Workhorse Deluxe
Pee Wee Denton,05/26/2017
LS 4dr SUV 4WD
This vehicle is not sleek or dynamic from a visual concept but, it is reliable and a workhorse for the average family.
See all 6 reviews of the 1996 Mitsubishi Montero
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1996 Mitsubishi Montero

Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero Overview

The Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and SR 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Mitsubishi Monteros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Mitsubishi Montero for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero.

Can't find a used 1996 Mitsubishi Monteros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Montero for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,874.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,412.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Montero for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,096.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,115.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Mitsubishi Montero?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Montero lease specials

Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles