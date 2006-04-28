Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

The Montero Endevor was the top of the line for the full sized Montero. It came loaded. It has a full frame and is a true off road vehicle. Although we never drove it off road, it can handle the worst of snow storms any snow belt can offer. Even though a full off road vehicle, its ride is very comfortable, and doesn't beat up the passengers. It has pleanty of room for seven yet is not so large, making parking easy. After 77,000 miles the Montero Endevor looks like the day it was bought, and has had no problems - not even minor problems except one. Some or the original trim screws have had to be replaced with stainless steel screws because of rust developing on them.

Read more