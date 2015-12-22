Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in White
    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    174,553 miles

    $5,530

  • 2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in Light Brown
    2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    197,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero

See all 99 reviews
Loving this SUV!
Peter Rosas,12/22/2015
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Updated - I bought this 2002 Montero Limited with 115,000 miles on it, we are now up to 135K it was well taken care of, carfax didn't have a lot of info on it but inside the glove box there was a lot of info from the previous owner. It's quite on the freeway, it has plenty of power to merge on the freeway, viability is also really good. The seats are comfortable too, and best of all the family is happy, my wife wants to steal it from me. It did have 2 manufacture recalls, one on the headlights and one for the gas tank if the vehicle should roll over. Both fixed by the dealer, I had them check out the suspension, shocks and everything else, they said it was all original but that everything was in perfect working order. I just put new brakes, tires and hose's and drove it to Santa Fe New Mexico from Phx, it was a nice 1400 mi round trip for our family of 4. A lot of people complain about milage, and I will say it's not the best, but I'm good with it. This SUV is better than my 98" Expedition when it comes to milage and it's easy to maneuver. I'd buy it again.
