Vehicle overview

Marketed since 1983, Mitsubishi's sport-utility ranks as an old-timer in its field, though the current four-door seven-passenger version has only been around since '89. This year, Mitsubishi updates its veteran mountain machine with standard antilock brakes, air conditioning and a host of minor equipment that should be standard on a vehicle at this price.

Active Trac four-wheel drive can be shifted "on the fly," or set up to operate all the time. A power sunroof is available with the Luxury Package. Prior Monteros could tow as much as 4,000 pounds, but the current peak rating is 5,000. A variable shock-absorber system has three settings: hard, medium and soft.

The Montero is an interesting blend of gee-whiz gadgetry, luxurious conveniences, go-anywhere capability and unique styling. While it is true that all this cool stuff comes at a premium, buyers considering other luxury sport-utility vehicles will want to drop by the Mitsubishi dealer and consider this one as well.