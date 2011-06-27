  1. Home
1998 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wonderful off-road agility, seven passenger seating, and powerful engine.
  • Old-school design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Marketed since 1983, Mitsubishi's sport-utility ranks as an old-timer in its field, though the current four-door seven-passenger version has only been around since '89. This year, Mitsubishi updates its veteran mountain machine with standard antilock brakes, air conditioning and a host of minor equipment that should be standard on a vehicle at this price.

Active Trac four-wheel drive can be shifted "on the fly," or set up to operate all the time. A power sunroof is available with the Luxury Package. Prior Monteros could tow as much as 4,000 pounds, but the current peak rating is 5,000. A variable shock-absorber system has three settings: hard, medium and soft.

The Montero is an interesting blend of gee-whiz gadgetry, luxurious conveniences, go-anywhere capability and unique styling. While it is true that all this cool stuff comes at a premium, buyers considering other luxury sport-utility vehicles will want to drop by the Mitsubishi dealer and consider this one as well.

1998 Highlights

A revised front bumper and grille, new fenders and new rear quarter panels mark the exterior changes. Inside is a new steering wheel, while the standard equipment list now includes ABS, air conditioning, third-row seats and alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mitsubishi Montero.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gonna Miss that Old Dog
Jim,01/19/2009
Been driving Monteros for 15 years now and have had great reliability. Just blew a head gasket after 193800 miles on a great 1998 model. Sad to hear dealership say it'd cost 5-6000 min to get a rebuilt engine with 87k. I've had great experiences on hwy, beach, back roads and fields. Only thing I'd change would be the alarm system. Buying another brand SUV tonight but if I can find a way to fix my old dog for a few $ I would love to keep her around- I like the look and the ride.
seekers
barbiedoll,04/19/2002
over all great vehicle
Great Value
bsohn,06/03/2004
I must admit I didn't read many positive reviews about this SUV in earlier years but I new they had given it an overhaul and the price was right so I bout it. The bottome line is that I have really gotten my dollars worth from this car. I do alot of hunting and the ride is very "Non-car like" Yet in the field I was impressed with the 4WD on the fly. Also, the flexibilty with the back seats is a big plus.
Great SUV
Ronnie,08/15/2006
I bought my Montero in 1997. I have over 150,000 miles on it now and it is still in great shape. The 24 valve engine still has a lot of life left in it. Like all Mitsubishis, it smokes from its seals, but with a quart of that stuff Pep Boys sells, the smoke goes away. I put a slightly higher tires, 265/70/15, on it and it drives better. I am so happy with my Montero I bought a second one (a 2006 Limited). It is a great vehicle for the money. I paid $26,000 for mine in 1997. My other choice would be a Toyota 4Runner, but the price was around $5,000 more.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1998 Mitsubishi Montero

Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Overview

The Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

