1998 Mitsubishi Montero Review
Pros & Cons
- Wonderful off-road agility, seven passenger seating, and powerful engine.
- Old-school design.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Marketed since 1983, Mitsubishi's sport-utility ranks as an old-timer in its field, though the current four-door seven-passenger version has only been around since '89. This year, Mitsubishi updates its veteran mountain machine with standard antilock brakes, air conditioning and a host of minor equipment that should be standard on a vehicle at this price.
Active Trac four-wheel drive can be shifted "on the fly," or set up to operate all the time. A power sunroof is available with the Luxury Package. Prior Monteros could tow as much as 4,000 pounds, but the current peak rating is 5,000. A variable shock-absorber system has three settings: hard, medium and soft.
The Montero is an interesting blend of gee-whiz gadgetry, luxurious conveniences, go-anywhere capability and unique styling. While it is true that all this cool stuff comes at a premium, buyers considering other luxury sport-utility vehicles will want to drop by the Mitsubishi dealer and consider this one as well.
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mitsubishi Montero.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Montero
Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019