Consumer Rating
(95)
2003 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality interior materials, sharp interior design, large cargo capacity, excellent off-road capability.
  • Serious lack of power compared to rivals, mediocre on-road handling, useless third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An old-school sport-ute that excels off-road (where most consumers won't take it) but fails on-road in terms of overall performance and passenger-carrying ability.

2003 Highlights

A new grille, front fascia and headlights, designed to provide a "greater sense of luxury," as well as smoother body cladding and dechromed taillights update the Montero. A bigger (3.8 liter) V6 adds some much-needed power to this 4,700-pound SUV.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Only owner, now 160,000 and still going strong!
Brian,02/04/2016
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
May not be the "best looking" SUVs on the road, but definitely excellent in dependability. I bought mines new in 2003 only because of an end of the year savings, which absorbed the negative equity of my “lemon” trade in. I wanted a SUV but knew nothing about this particular make/model. I didn’t even know what it looked like until they walked me over to it. Initially I was not impressed. Although leather seats, I thought the interior was cheaply designed, and it was a little noisy at higher speeds. As stated, I bought, but thought I would most likely get rid of it around 3yrs/30k. However, here I still own it over 13 years later, and I wouldn’t get rid of my baby for nothing! The only repairs I made to her are changing the oxygen sensors multiple times, a minor adjustment to my four wheel drive, and engine oil seals. Granted, I have stayed on top of the scheduled maintenance. Unfortunately, Mitsubishi no longer makes this model. However, they should bring it back with interior, and body style upgrades. I would certainly buy another!
2003 Ltd 20th Anniversary Montero
Mainer,03/30/2005
We purchased our 2003 Ltd 20th Anniversary Montero used and absolutely love it. We live in Maine and it dealt with the 100+ inches of snow we got this winter beautifully. I can't believe the "experts" only rate it at a 5.6. It has a lot power and drives and looks great. It is always being favorably commented on by others. We test drove Envoys, Trailblazers, etc. and they couldn't compare to the room and build quality of the Montero. It has a ton of cargo room and the third row seating option is great for short distance dinner trips with 2 other couples. We couldn't be more pleased with our Montero and for 10-15K less than our friend's Lexus, it's a steal. Even the Lexus owner agrees!
248,582 original miles and still going strong!!!
mjd11,09/15/2011
i bought my 2003 montero LTD in 2004 with 25,000 miles and since 200,000 + miles in the odometer and let me tell it has never let me stranded no where! only do the regular basic maintenance (oil, oil filter,air filter,battery,brakes, etc) and the off road capability one of the best off road vehicle you can buy.But where it falls short is in horseporwer is slugish when accelerating and the mpg i think can be improve im getting max and light footed on highway speed is 19.1.but overall is the most reliable (and i have had toyotas)and comfortable ,i would recommended it to everybody.
120k+, It keeps going and...
Bryan Calnton,11/22/2008
I drive a steep and curvy mountain every day. At first I was a bit disappointed in the handling. I replaced the tires from the dealer and WOW! What a difference. I end up passing motorcycles over the mountain. (Do not try that at home.) It handles very well for a SUV. The gas mileage for what I put it through is great 17 mpg. I am a contractor, one day I pulled a tandem dump truck out of a steep driveway on one of my job sites. Saved me a wrecker bill. It was in 2LLC slow going but it did the job. I am so proud to own this Montero. Edmunds.com take another Montero out for a test drive, I guarantee if you change the tires you will change your mind.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Mitsubishi Montero

Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Overview

The Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

