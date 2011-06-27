I've had 2 Monteros, a 1993 and 1994 units. Mitsubishi has created one of the most reliable SUVs ever. I currently own the 1993 unit and traded the other for a 2003 Nissan Xterra. The 1993 unit has currently over 139,000 miles and has been fault free only requiring regular maintenance.In Puerto Rico,the Monteros were used as the official vehicle of the interstate police and the civil defense for emergency where I was told that they operated at an average of 21 hours a day with a engine life expectancy of over 300,000 abused hours.These vehicle can withstand alot and its operational cost is really low. I'm glad for having this vehicle and recommend to anyone looking for a classic,reliable SUV

