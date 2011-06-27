1993 Mitsubishi Montero Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive is introduced to the 1993 Montero. Antilock brakes become standard equipment for the SR and optional for the RS; they were formerly standard only on the LS. Top-of-the-line Monteros may now be ordered with a leather and wood package, for those who really want to get down and dirty.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi Montero.
Most helpful consumer reviews
IMQ,05/10/2010
I've had 2 Monteros, a 1993 and 1994 units. Mitsubishi has created one of the most reliable SUVs ever. I currently own the 1993 unit and traded the other for a 2003 Nissan Xterra. The 1993 unit has currently over 139,000 miles and has been fault free only requiring regular maintenance.In Puerto Rico,the Monteros were used as the official vehicle of the interstate police and the civil defense for emergency where I was told that they operated at an average of 21 hours a day with a engine life expectancy of over 300,000 abused hours.These vehicle can withstand alot and its operational cost is really low. I'm glad for having this vehicle and recommend to anyone looking for a classic,reliable SUV
Nabucco,10/04/2002
I have had this truck for over 7 years now and still enjoy it as much as the day I bought it. Very reliable, very comfortable and tons of room for passengers and cargo. With 150,000 miles on the odometer, the truck is slowly starting to wear out. Frequent leaks, and parts that are breaking. Almost looks like it reached its design life.
RCudmore,12/05/2007
I bought my Montero my first year in College, and loved it! I immediately put bigger wheels and tires on it and took it kayaking, mountain biking, and skiing. Opening day in 2001 it snowed 72" in 36 hours in the NW. We were the only people at the mountain, no one else could make it into the parking lot before the plows came. I had to replace the intake and exhaust valves at 100k miles as well as the head gasket. This is a very heavy vehicle, the V6 is too small in my opinion for it, not very much power. Other than that, very nice vehicle.
RKMills,03/22/2008
This classic base model just keeps on going, fifteen years later: it feels like a second skin by now. In fact, despite a trucky suspension and 18 mpg avg., I can't find a better new vehicle to replace it. I've commuted 215,000 Miles on the toughest Urban expressways in NYC. Very reliable through any conditions including, apparently, old age. Even the paint looks new and it has never been garaged. A keeper, for sure.
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
151 hp @ 5000 rpm
