1993 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mitsubishi Montero for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive is introduced to the 1993 Montero. Antilock brakes become standard equipment for the SR and optional for the RS; they were formerly standard only on the LS. Top-of-the-line Monteros may now be ordered with a leather and wood package, for those who really want to get down and dirty.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi Montero.

4.0
4 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

17 years and going for the long run
IMQ,05/10/2010
I've had 2 Monteros, a 1993 and 1994 units. Mitsubishi has created one of the most reliable SUVs ever. I currently own the 1993 unit and traded the other for a 2003 Nissan Xterra. The 1993 unit has currently over 139,000 miles and has been fault free only requiring regular maintenance.In Puerto Rico,the Monteros were used as the official vehicle of the interstate police and the civil defense for emergency where I was told that they operated at an average of 21 hours a day with a engine life expectancy of over 300,000 abused hours.These vehicle can withstand alot and its operational cost is really low. I'm glad for having this vehicle and recommend to anyone looking for a classic,reliable SUV
Great Truck
Nabucco,10/04/2002
I have had this truck for over 7 years now and still enjoy it as much as the day I bought it. Very reliable, very comfortable and tons of room for passengers and cargo. With 150,000 miles on the odometer, the truck is slowly starting to wear out. Frequent leaks, and parts that are breaking. Almost looks like it reached its design life.
Great Winter Ride!
RCudmore,12/05/2007
I bought my Montero my first year in College, and loved it! I immediately put bigger wheels and tires on it and took it kayaking, mountain biking, and skiing. Opening day in 2001 it snowed 72" in 36 hours in the NW. We were the only people at the mountain, no one else could make it into the parking lot before the plows came. I had to replace the intake and exhaust valves at 100k miles as well as the head gasket. This is a very heavy vehicle, the V6 is too small in my opinion for it, not very much power. Other than that, very nice vehicle.
Rock solid, classic looks
RKMills,03/22/2008
This classic base model just keeps on going, fifteen years later: it feels like a second skin by now. In fact, despite a trucky suspension and 18 mpg avg., I can't find a better new vehicle to replace it. I've commuted 215,000 Miles on the toughest Urban expressways in NYC. Very reliable through any conditions including, apparently, old age. Even the paint looks new and it has never been garaged. A keeper, for sure.
See all 4 reviews of the 1993 Mitsubishi Montero
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1993 Mitsubishi Montero features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mitsubishi Montero

Used 1993 Mitsubishi Montero Overview

The Used 1993 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD, RS 4dr SUV 4WD, SR 4dr SUV 4WD, and LS 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mitsubishi Montero?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mitsubishi Monteros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mitsubishi Montero for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mitsubishi Montero.

Can't find a used 1993 Mitsubishi Monteros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Montero for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,840.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,079.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Montero for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,664.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,273.

