1999 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wonderful off-road agility, seven passenger seating.
  • Old-school design. sluggish acceleration.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Marketed since 1983, Mitsubishi's fullsize sport utility ranks as an old-timer in its field, though the current four-door, seven-passenger version has only been around since '92. This year, Mitsubishi's veteran mountain machine has one less paint color to choose from-Tropical Green Pearl is discontinued.

Powered by a 3.5-liter, 200-horsepower V6 engine, the Montero moves quickly when asked to do so. ActiveTrac four-wheel drive can be shifted "on the fly," or set up to operate all the time and a variable shock-absorber system has three settings: hard, medium and soft. Prior to last year, Monteros could tow as much as 4,000 pounds, but the current rating is 5,000 pounds. Standard equipment on the Montero includes antilock brakes, air conditioning, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel and AM/Fm stereo with cassette. A CD player and a power sunroof are available with the Luxury Package.

The Montero is an interesting blend of gee-whiz gadgetry, luxurious conveniences, go-anywhere capability and unique styling. While it is true that all this cool stuff comes at a premium, buyers considering other luxury sport-utility vehicles will want to drop by the Mitsubishi dealer and consider this one as well.

1999 Highlights

Nothing changes on the Montero this year, but one less paint color is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mitsubishi Montero.

5.0
6 reviews
See all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2nd Gen Pajero is the best 4wd Montero.
defenderone,05/16/2015
4dr SUV 4WD
I have to consciously analyze this 4wd vehicle on all weather & terrain condition & use the appropriate Super Select 4wd to give an honest, without kidding myself review. It is AWESOME!! Believe me coming from an 05 Jeep TJ, I love everything about this Pajero, Montero whatevero! Comfy on the rockies like your on hoola hoops. You have to know the limits, yeah! or else you'll be swimming up or yelling Geronimoooooo!!
A Land Cruiser at Fraction of the Price
quandarypeak,10/31/2004
I finally began shopping for a new vehicle this month, but have been reluctant to spend the $40-50k it would take to equal what I already have paid for in this '99 Montero with all the options. Well-built, reliable, all the comforts, more room than most ... and with a little care, it still looks new, despite occasional the high alpine adventures! I looked at an '05 Toyota Land Cruiser today. My Montero is same size, most features (except DVD navigation) and I paid less than 60% of what the Cruiser goes for. Good value all around. Hard to part with this good buy.
I just love this car
guts,08/05/2002
This SUV has a spectaculor look from the outside. The one I bought has every features you can think of for much less price than a 4-Runner. Leather seats, power seat, sunroof, Infiniti sound system with a 10-CD changer, power mirror, 4x4, switchable shock level, hydraulic jack, portable light, a full set of tools inside the back door. Just remember this SUV is full size with three rows of seats, a total of 7 seats. It is so roomy inside. Much bigger than Pathfinder or 4-Runner. Driving it is just so much fun.
The Best Vehicle Ever!
Stone,06/12/2009
I've owned many vehicles over the years (more than 20 cars/trucks). This is, by far, the best vehicle EVER created for my needs. There has not been one mechanical/electrical issue with the truck; and I use it! I've camped IN it during heavy rains; the seats can fold down into a comfy bed. I've packed 3 adult bikes in the back without taking the wheels off, it's hauled over 1,000 lbs. of flagstone in the back. I've gone well into the woods without roads, hauling two kayaks and a canoe on top. And, cleaned-up, it is the sportiest/sexiest/manly-non-soccer-Mom vehicle one could want. They must have built mine wrong because I get 20 city and 26 hwy. I've checked it over and over. True 22 mph ave.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mitsubishi Montero features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
