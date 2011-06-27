Vehicle overview

Marketed since 1983, Mitsubishi's fullsize sport utility ranks as an old-timer in its field, though the current four-door, seven-passenger version has only been around since '92. This year, Mitsubishi's veteran mountain machine has one less paint color to choose from-Tropical Green Pearl is discontinued.

Powered by a 3.5-liter, 200-horsepower V6 engine, the Montero moves quickly when asked to do so. ActiveTrac four-wheel drive can be shifted "on the fly," or set up to operate all the time and a variable shock-absorber system has three settings: hard, medium and soft. Prior to last year, Monteros could tow as much as 4,000 pounds, but the current rating is 5,000 pounds. Standard equipment on the Montero includes antilock brakes, air conditioning, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel and AM/Fm stereo with cassette. A CD player and a power sunroof are available with the Luxury Package.

The Montero is an interesting blend of gee-whiz gadgetry, luxurious conveniences, go-anywhere capability and unique styling. While it is true that all this cool stuff comes at a premium, buyers considering other luxury sport-utility vehicles will want to drop by the Mitsubishi dealer and consider this one as well.