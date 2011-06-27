  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(99)
2002 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, superior off-road ability, Japanese build quality.
  • Lack of power from standard V6, no optional V8, limited usefulness for third-row seat, reported tendency toward instability in quick maneuvers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An SUV that backs up what its body promises off road, but still needs more power for on-road activities such as towing a trailer.

Vehicle overview

So does anyone care if an SUV has won a bunch of off-road rallies in places most people have never even heard of? Mitsubishi thinks so. The Japanese automaker believes that a superior off-road pedigree, combined with copious amounts of cupholders, leather, wood and various other country club options gives its 2002 Montero appeal to those looking for the ultimate do-anything, go-anywhere vehicle.

Ditching the upright, boxy designs of the past, Mitsubishi gave the redesigned Montero a distinctive new shape in 2001 that instantly sets it apart from the cookie-cutter SUV crowd. Sporting bulging fenders and a menacing grille, the Montero has a formidable presence when seen from a rearview mirror. With its numerous chrome accents and sharp six-spoke aluminum wheels, it wouldn't be a stretch to mistake the Montero for one of the Toyota Land Cruiser/Lexus LX 470 twins.

Unlike many other full-size sport-utes, the Montero is built on a car-like unibody structure and features a fully independent suspension for enhanced ride quality. Off-road prowess is exceptional. Whether the terrain is rugged washboard; fast fire roads; or technical, rock-strewn riverbeds, this truck rarely flinches. On the road, the Montero's suspension is soft and forgiving, but don't expect car-like handling. While we haven't noticed any peculiarities in our testing, it should be noted that Consumer Reports gave the Montero a "not acceptable" rating due to its instability during the publication's emergency lane-change test.

Mitsubishi offers two trim levels, XLS and Limited, and both are equipped with four-wheel drive. The XLS features a basic part-time 4WD system, while the Limited is upgraded with Active Trac. This electronically controlled system offers the choice of two-wheel drive, full-time all-wheel drive, high-range 4WD and low-range 4WD. The Limited also comes with a five-speed automatic transmission, as well as more standard equipment.

For 2002, Mitsubishi has added standard equipment and fiddled with option packages. Inside, Mitsu's upscale 'ute gains lighted visor vanity mirrors, a rear center three-point seatbelt and head restraint, and a driver-side seat back pocket. There's also a new windshield shade band to help improve visibility on sunny days. For the XLS, a new Touring Package includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, AM/FM/CD audio system, power antenna, power sunroof, ecsaine seat trim and a limited-slip differential. Consumers can also add a new rear air conditioning system and heater to this package. The Limited's Premium Package now includes a four-way power passenger seat, in addition to the front automatic climate control and standard rear air conditioning and heater.

Although the Montero Limited represents the pinnacle of Mitsubishi's SUV lineup, it does share the same basic engine with its smaller Montero Sport sibling (as does the XLS). This 3.5-liter V6 engine is rated at 200 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 235 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. While the Montero is smooth and quiet and rarely feels underpowered around town, passing on the freeway requires more planning as the engine struggles to drag the 4,600-pound brick along at 70-plus mph. Towing capacity is rated at 5,000 pounds, significantly less than that of V8-powered SUVs. Considering the Montero's already hampered ability to get out of its own way, adding another 2 tons would likely drag it down to intolerable levels of performance.

Whether on the road or in the backcountry, the Montero's interior is quiet and rattle-free. Rear passengers will love the space provided by the Montero's tall cabin and wide body. With more legroom than a Toyota Land Cruiser and more headroom than a Dodge Durango, the Montero provides one of the roomiest rear seats of any SUV. The rear bench also reclines, a nice feature not found on many sport-utilities.

Mitsubishi also equips the Montero with a folding third-row seat that does a great job of disappearing into the floor when extra cargo capacity is required. It gives the Montero 82 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the second-row seats folded flat. Seatbelts and air vents are provided for third-row passengers, but the third seat's tight quarters are suitable for small children only, and limber ones, at that.

If you're looking for off-road capability, one-of-a-kind styling and generous room for five, then the Montero deserves serious consideration. The XLS is our trim of choice, as it's relatively affordable and doesn't lack any "must-have" pieces of equipment. But if hauling seven passengers or towing a trailer is a regular part of your SUV's duties, we suggest looking into a more powerful sport-ute.

2002 Highlights

For 2002, Montero has several new features and refinements to greater enhance its market position. Montero Limited has new color-keyed exterior features, and both Limited and XLS now have a spare tire cover that matches the body color (except with Munich Silver).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mitsubishi Montero.

5(71%)
4(23%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
99 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 99 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loving this SUV!
Peter Rosas,12/22/2015
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Updated - I bought this 2002 Montero Limited with 115,000 miles on it, we are now up to 135K it was well taken care of, carfax didn't have a lot of info on it but inside the glove box there was a lot of info from the previous owner. It's quite on the freeway, it has plenty of power to merge on the freeway, viability is also really good. The seats are comfortable too, and best of all the family is happy, my wife wants to steal it from me. It did have 2 manufacture recalls, one on the headlights and one for the gas tank if the vehicle should roll over. Both fixed by the dealer, I had them check out the suspension, shocks and everything else, they said it was all original but that everything was in perfect working order. I just put new brakes, tires and hose's and drove it to Santa Fe New Mexico from Phx, it was a nice 1400 mi round trip for our family of 4. A lot of people complain about milage, and I will say it's not the best, but I'm good with it. This SUV is better than my 98" Expedition when it comes to milage and it's easy to maneuver. I'd buy it again.
200K NoProb.
Lenny L.,12/12/2015
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Purchased my monty a year ago with 190k miles. So far no issues. although I did update some features(Bluetooth radio, kicker speakers, BF Goodrich AT TKO2 tires) this vehicle is a bit under powered but personally it has enough. I've towed vehicles, dug vehicles out of sand dunes, gone through sand , light mud, fishing. I've taken my monty in many adventures, not once have I told myself I needed another suv. She'll get you where you need to be. PERIOD.
The best SUV out there
Adrian,04/25/2009
My dad had purchased this Montero Limited in silver and it was fully loaded with all the options. He really enjoys driving this car because it was his favorite car when he did his research. For me I love this SUV. If Mitsubishi would add a V8 then the gas mileage would be much worse. But since it's a V6 you can actually add parts to the engine to make it faster. The best thing about this Montero is the moonroof it has. It's very big and stylish. You can also add stepbars to make it better looking and much easier to get in. No problems. Mitsubishi did a nice job on the Montero. But the 2003 and newer look uglier now. Also you can and I recommend install an alarm with car starter.
GREAT WEEKEND TRAIL GETTER
Floyd Beutler,02/01/2016
XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I love this car I have owned it a year now and no major issues just had to replaced one wheel bearing due to previous owner neglect. Will get out and go anywhere my buddys Jeep will.
See all 99 reviews of the 2002 Mitsubishi Montero
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Mitsubishi Montero

Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Overview

The Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

