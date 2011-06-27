  1. Home
1994 Mitsubishi Montero Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Deciding to go the luxury sport-ute route, Mitsubishi drops its entry-level Monteros. The remaining models are the luxury-oriented LS and sporty SR. A driver airbag is standard on the 1994 Montero. Antilock brakes move from the standard equipment list to the option list of both trucks. CFC-free air conditioning, a third-row bench seat, heated outside mirrors and a leather-wrapped steering wheel become standard equipment. SR models finally receive a gutsier engine to move this scale-tipping SUV around; a 215-horsepower V6 engine is now standard on that model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mitsubishi Montero.

5(43%)
4(57%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

all around performer
NW living,12/05/2002
The SUV is what it is...a truck and van blended together..no wood trim...no extreme comfort. It has the features you need to get around and get to places. It has the design and basics we come to expect as standard yet it offers great reliability and piece of mind.
great family truck
General0,08/26/2004
This is one of the better suv's out there in comparison to it's size comfort and versatility. I have a family of four and it gets us all to where we're going and back in style and comfort. I live in Minnesota and the winters can be tough but with this suv it is just that more enjoyable!! Great performance when pulling my boat and great style when going out to dinner.
Still a great value
danndiaz,05/26/2010
I just bought a 1994 Montero needed a bigger car at this moment, this SUV is a great buy, bigger than I thought, stronger than I hope for. Great in any weather 4 x4 is a great feature. My SUV have 140k miles I hope that it will run for many more...
Excellent Vehicle, All Utility Performance
jamoe836,11/29/2011
Nov 2011 - I purchased my used 1994 Montero about 4 years ago. It now has 150K on it. My only concern with it is if I ever have to make a hard turn at high speed... Other than that, it is rock solid! It is the type of vehicle that you naturally drive the speed limit in. Always starts, just reg maint. It is not just a typical 4 wheel drive. It also 4whl high, low, locking differential, overdrive for HWY use... all on the fly. I take it out in the ice (yes, ice) and snow with AT tires on it and pass by with utter ease and confidence other stuck 4x4 pickups, SUVs (nice ones), and jeeps that just can't make it up the hill. This vehicle is the best utility of its generation!!
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
151 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Mitsubishi Montero Overview

The Used 1994 Mitsubishi Montero is offered in the following submodels: Montero SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and SR 4dr SUV 4WD.

