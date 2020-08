Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me

Jenkins Mitsubishi - Lakeland / Florida

Certified. Mercury Gray Metallic 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage SE FWD 1.2L 3-Cylinder DOHC MIVEC CVT Fresh Oil change and 142 point inspection.Odometer is 1821 miles below market average! 36/43 City/Highway MPGMitsubishi Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance for 5 Years/Unlimited Mileage From Original In-Service Date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 123 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateCall us today to schedule your VIP test drive !!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 3 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

39 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 43 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ML32A4HJ6KH001350

Stock: PR1958

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020