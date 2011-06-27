Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mirage EXE Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,422
|$1,847
|Clean
|$551
|$1,257
|$1,634
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$255
|$596
|$782
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mirage EXE Special Edition 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,422
|$1,847
|Clean
|$551
|$1,257
|$1,634
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$255
|$596
|$782
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mirage 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,422
|$1,847
|Clean
|$551
|$1,257
|$1,634
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$255
|$596
|$782
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mirage RS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,422
|$1,847
|Clean
|$551
|$1,257
|$1,634
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$255
|$596
|$782
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mirage RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,422
|$1,847
|Clean
|$551
|$1,257
|$1,634
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$255
|$596
|$782
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mirage VL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,422
|$1,847
|Clean
|$551
|$1,257
|$1,634
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$255
|$596
|$782
Estimated values
1990 Mitsubishi Mirage 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,422
|$1,847
|Clean
|$551
|$1,257
|$1,634
|Average
|$403
|$926
|$1,208
|Rough
|$255
|$596
|$782