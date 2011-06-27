Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Consumer Reviews

200,000 miles and still rolling smooth imanilove , 07/14/2012 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I'm a second owner, I had this car for over 6 years now. This car has been through the ringer and has been dogged out. Like most cars some issues have arisen such as the tie rods, and timing belt which I think is quite normal for a car with 200,000 miles. Other than that I just kept up on regular with oil changes and it's still riding strong. I would recommend a lancer to anyone looking for a long lasting car. It's certainly not a luxury car but it's a damn good car. Report Abuse

Watch for the heater/air switch jen , 08/28/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I seen a review above me about the heater knob not turning to air conditioning. So I decided to chime in. I had the same issue and so did all 3 of my friends who own the same year lancer. Never on recall and they refused to fix it. 3k was the estimate. I traded it in this year got 2,200 trade because of the knob. It also had issues with the timing belt I had to replace it 2x's under 100k. Transmission started slipping at 90k. Lighted mirror cover broke off. Don't let me deter you. Im sure some of that wear and tear was my fault. Light bulbs burned out quite often watch for water under hood. Drives beautifully in snow. Drove through snow storm, 1 ft deep snow and icy wipers and all. Report Abuse

GREAT CAR! ashleemays , 09/11/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had my Lancer for over a year and so far I've loved it, it has only broke down on me one time the camshaft sensor went out than my battery went out but other than that it's been a great car. I did notice that people have been saying that they had problems with the temperature knob I have too ever since I bought the car! Report Abuse

Great Car ryans93 , 02/20/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful We have owned the Lancer since it was new and it has been a fantastic car. It still looks great, gets good gas mileage, is fun to drive, and little has gone wrong with it. The build quality is excellent and the interior has held up extremely well with almost no rattles and still tight after 9 years and 150k. Other than regular maintenance, few problems have arisen on the car, and it's been very reliable. Report Abuse