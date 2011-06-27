Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,815
|$2,175
|Clean
|$1,018
|$1,613
|$1,934
|Average
|$756
|$1,209
|$1,454
|Rough
|$495
|$805
|$973
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,806
|$2,175
|Clean
|$994
|$1,605
|$1,934
|Average
|$739
|$1,203
|$1,454
|Rough
|$484
|$801
|$973
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Lancer LS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,170
|$1,848
|$2,214
|Clean
|$1,037
|$1,643
|$1,970
|Average
|$771
|$1,231
|$1,480
|Rough
|$504
|$820
|$991
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,096
|$1,644
|$1,939
|Clean
|$971
|$1,461
|$1,725
|Average
|$722
|$1,095
|$1,296
|Rough
|$472
|$729
|$868
Estimated values
2003 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,018
|$1,614
|$1,936
|Clean
|$902
|$1,435
|$1,722
|Average
|$670
|$1,075
|$1,294
|Rough
|$439
|$716
|$866