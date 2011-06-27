  1. Home
2012 Mitsubishi Galant Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generously equipped SE trim
  • good ride and handling balance.
  • Dated overall design
  • underpowered engine
  • four-speed automatic is behind the times
  • cheap interior materials
  • insufficient storage space
  • rear seat doesn't fold down.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Mitsubishi Galant remains well behind the pack due to its relatively meager power, unimpressive cabin quality and outdated styling.

Vehicle overview

About a dozen years ago, Mitsubishi's midsize sedan offered a bit more pizzazz than most cars in this popular segment. With its European-inspired styling, agile handling, solid powertrains and lower pricing, the Galant had more than a few things going for it. But the same can't be said of the 2012 Mitsubishi Galant, which is simply outdated and outclassed by newer, more competent rivals.

Last redesigned eight years ago, the Galant has slowly devolved into a choice popular only among car rental agencies. Although most of the Galant's competitors offer available V6 power, the Galant no longer does. That's not a deal-breaker on its own, as the reality is that most cars in this segment are sold with four-cylinder engines. What hurts the Galant here is that its competitors' four-cylinders offer considerably more power, with outputs ranging anywhere from 15-40 more horsepower. Similarly, the Galant soldiers on with a four-speed automatic, while most rivals provide six-speed units that further optimize performance and fuel efficiency.

On the upside, the Galant offers a generous list of upscale features at an attractive price in its SE trim where a sunroof, a navigation system, a back-up camera and an upgraded stereo with satellite radio are all included. Still, that can't hide the fact that they're in a cabin that lags behind the competition in terms of materials quality.

Considered on its own, the 2012 Mitsubishi Galant isn't necessarily a bad car, as consumer reviews tout its reliability, pleasant handling and smooth, quiet ride. But this isn't 2000, and as such shoppers should be aware of the wealth of notably better choices that include the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, Nissan Altima, Suzuki Kizashi, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat.

2012 Mitsubishi Galant models

The 2012 Mitsubishi Galant is a midsize sedan available in ES and SE trim levels.

Standard features on the ES include 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, cruise control, driver-seat height adjustment and a six-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The SE adds a sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a back-up camera, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat (includes lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system and an eight-speaker Rockford Acoustic Design audio system with six-CD changer and satellite radio.

Apart from a Leather package for the SE (which includes leather upholstery and a rear spoiler), there are no factory-installed options for the Galant. However, there are a number of worthwhile dealer-installed accessories including an iPod interface, a back-up camera (ES) and remote engine start.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Mitsubishi Galant sees no changes, as this will be its last year of production.

Performance & mpg

Every Mitsubishi Galant is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a four-speed automatic. Output is 160 horsepower and 157 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy is an estimated 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2012 Mitsubishi Galant comes standard with stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Galant its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact tests and a second-best "Acceptable" in the roof-strength test.

Driving

With only 160 hp and a four-speed automatic, there's not much in the way of straight-line thrust. Nevertheless, once underway the 2012 Mitsubishi Galant maintains a flat, predictable stance and feels smaller than it is. A surprising amount of road feel is communicated through the driver seat and the steering. None of this driving enjoyment comes at the expense of ride quality, which is smooth, forgiving and ideal for weekday commutes.

Interior

The Mitsubishi Galant's cabin hails from a brief period of time when silver-painted control stacks were the hip thing. That era has passed, and now the Galant's stereo and climate controls look as if they came from an old boombox and can be difficult to read at a glance besides. Furthermore, the quality of the materials has become subpar. Most plastics and other surfaces just don't match the refined look and feel of the Galant's many more desirable competitors. There's also no telescoping steering wheel, a glaring omission in this class.

On the upside, the cabin is relatively roomy considering the Galant's size, and the seats are softly cushioned. The trunk offers 13.3 cubic feet of capacity, just a foot or two less than the competition although the opening is usefully wide. And although there's a ski pass-through, the rear seats do not fold down to expand cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Mitsubishi Galant.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

luv this car!
midway2,06/17/2013
I bought the 2012 Galant because i was looking for something that is reliable and got good gas mileage, and boy does it fit the bill. But what really attracted me is you can get these only a year old at half of their original value, whereas Camrys, Accords etc. are thousands more. The base ES model lacks some bells & whistles found on other cars, however the interior room,comfort and ride is surprisingly good. The body style is a tad dated (from 2004) but with the money I saved it doesnt matter. Power is adequate. Overall a good, solid, reliable vehicle that can be had for a good price.
Best kept secret
Len Hilliker,11/28/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
In my opinion, the Mitsubishi Galant is one of the best kept secrets when it comes to a reliable vehicle. I absolutely love my car. It's a shame the Galant does not get better reviews. Best bang for your buck without a doubt! My only complaint would be that the 2.4 i4 is a little under powered. With that said, I still feel the power is adequate and the car is fun to drive. If you are thinking about getting a used car, save some money over a Honda or Toyota and test drive a Galant. I'm fairly confident that you won't be disappointed.
Good car
dcw3,01/04/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I've had the car for 3 years. Bought with all accessories-it was $25,000. However, purchase price was $19,000. The depreciation is high but not an issue for me since I keep a car for at least 10 yr. Reliability has been excellent with zero problems. SE ride is a little stiffer than base model but handling is excellent. I'm not sure what the other reviewer hated so much about this car.
Best Money Ever Spent
K Hill,12/10/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Highly underrated, very affordable. Most car for the money.
See all 7 reviews of the 2012 Mitsubishi Galant
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Mitsubishi Galant

Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant Overview

The Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant is offered in the following submodels: Galant Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

