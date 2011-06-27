Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,847
|$4,902
|$5,734
|Clean
|$3,597
|$4,587
|$5,359
|Average
|$3,096
|$3,958
|$4,609
|Rough
|$2,596
|$3,329
|$3,859
2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,270
|$5,427
|$6,339
|Clean
|$3,992
|$5,079
|$5,924
|Average
|$3,437
|$4,382
|$5,095
|Rough
|$2,881
|$3,686
|$4,266