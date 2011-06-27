Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

luv this car! midway2 , 06/17/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought the 2012 Galant because i was looking for something that is reliable and got good gas mileage, and boy does it fit the bill. But what really attracted me is you can get these only a year old at half of their original value, whereas Camrys, Accords etc. are thousands more. The base ES model lacks some bells & whistles found on other cars, however the interior room,comfort and ride is surprisingly good. The body style is a tad dated (from 2004) but with the money I saved it doesnt matter. Power is adequate. Overall a good, solid, reliable vehicle that can be had for a good price. Report Abuse

Best kept secret Len Hilliker , 11/28/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful In my opinion, the Mitsubishi Galant is one of the best kept secrets when it comes to a reliable vehicle. I absolutely love my car. It's a shame the Galant does not get better reviews. Best bang for your buck without a doubt! My only complaint would be that the 2.4 i4 is a little under powered. With that said, I still feel the power is adequate and the car is fun to drive. If you are thinking about getting a used car, save some money over a Honda or Toyota and test drive a Galant. I'm fairly confident that you won't be disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Good car dcw3 , 01/04/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had the car for 3 years. Bought with all accessories-it was $25,000. However, purchase price was $19,000. The depreciation is high but not an issue for me since I keep a car for at least 10 yr. Reliability has been excellent with zero problems. SE ride is a little stiffer than base model but handling is excellent. I'm not sure what the other reviewer hated so much about this car.

Best Money Ever Spent K Hill , 12/10/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Highly underrated, very affordable. Most car for the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value