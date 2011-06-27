Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
luv this car!
I bought the 2012 Galant because i was looking for something that is reliable and got good gas mileage, and boy does it fit the bill. But what really attracted me is you can get these only a year old at half of their original value, whereas Camrys, Accords etc. are thousands more. The base ES model lacks some bells & whistles found on other cars, however the interior room,comfort and ride is surprisingly good. The body style is a tad dated (from 2004) but with the money I saved it doesnt matter. Power is adequate. Overall a good, solid, reliable vehicle that can be had for a good price.
Best kept secret
In my opinion, the Mitsubishi Galant is one of the best kept secrets when it comes to a reliable vehicle. I absolutely love my car. It's a shame the Galant does not get better reviews. Best bang for your buck without a doubt! My only complaint would be that the 2.4 i4 is a little under powered. With that said, I still feel the power is adequate and the car is fun to drive. If you are thinking about getting a used car, save some money over a Honda or Toyota and test drive a Galant. I'm fairly confident that you won't be disappointed.
Good car
I've had the car for 3 years. Bought with all accessories-it was $25,000. However, purchase price was $19,000. The depreciation is high but not an issue for me since I keep a car for at least 10 yr. Reliability has been excellent with zero problems. SE ride is a little stiffer than base model but handling is excellent. I'm not sure what the other reviewer hated so much about this car.
Best Money Ever Spent
Highly underrated, very affordable. Most car for the money.
Great car
This was a great car. I had the basic model so I had no navigation and bluetooth. I had this car for 2 in a half years and It drove nice. I never had any problems with it besides basic maintenance: brakes, battery. The interior is comfortable and pretty. I don't understand why people are giving this car such a bad review. It could use a little more power but it still got me around without any problems. The only bad thing is the value of the car drops a lot and quick.I would recommend this car if you find it for a good price. Don't let someone sale it to you for a high price because the value may not be worth it.
