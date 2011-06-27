  1. Home
Used 2010 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

Great Value for Price

angel_ortega, 10/18/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I must say that critic's review is harsh to say the least. I have recently purchased my 2010 Galant for $16K and am very much pleased with my purchase. I must say that the V6 option was a nice feature in the past but with gas prices where they are, I was in the market for a 4 cylinder anyhow. I researched the comparable Camry and Accord and the price margin was at least $3500. As someone that needs a daily commuter with great city and highway mileage (21 city and 30 hwy), the price difference helped with my purchase. Apart from great mileage, the car also has a torque happy 4 cylinder; helpful in lane-changing maneuvers, great cabin and trunk space, as well as, a great sound system.

2010 Galant

JAY, 10/13/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is my first Mitsubishi, it's a decent car, Nice smooth ride with quality sounds system

Not Bad!

Chet Baker, 01/31/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I do agree with Edmunds regarding comparison with other vehicles in the 24K range, but let's put things into perspective... Mitsubishi is letting these cars go for about the same price that you would pay for a well equipped Civic! I was able to purchase the SE model for 18K. For the money, I know that a reliable, fun to drive, and not bad looking car was purchased. The warranty can't be beat. I do wish that the gas mileage was a little better, but it's not terrible.

Great Value

dan255, 09/25/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Edmunds review of this vehicle is REALLY harsh. I test drove many other mid-sized sedans including the Camry, before I purchased my 2010 Galant. A 2010 Camry with close to 20k miles on it would have cost me the same as the brand new 2010 Galant I purchased, with 12 miles. I got a brand new 2010 left over Galant for just over 17k. The sticker price is close to 23k for this vehicle. You will not find a new Camry or Accord out there for anywhere close to this price. For the price the Galant is a great value. I would not pay 5k more for a Camry or Accord, I think the Galant is very close in quality after driving all of them.

Nice Car

meeisdee, 06/07/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my third Galant - I have owned a 1992, 2004 and now a 2010. I also own an Endeavour. To me, the Galant can not be beat. It looks good, drives good and is overall - reliable. My first car was topping 200K miles - 140K of which I put on myself. I never had ONE (not even one) major problem. The car was even rear-ended and held up beautifully with no injuries in the back seat. I am pleased with my new 2010 and hope to get as many miles out of this one as I have my others.

