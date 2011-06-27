  1. Home
Used 2000 Mitsubishi Galant DE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
