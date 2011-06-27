Used 2000 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

So You Want To Know What a 2000 Galant Can Do joed99 , 09/17/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought my Mitz Galant in late 2000. Retiring my Galant in late 2012. Mileage.... 273,000 (YEP 273K). THIS CAR WAS A BUY ! !! After driving so many miles, in so many different weather conditions, with so many cargo runs (Kayaks, Bikes, Skies, ) this car has NEVER let me down. How? Great mechanic, keeping with the timing belt maintenance schedule, changing the oil. So since she has been such a great car, I would say it is time to retire her even though she still starts EVERY time, no hesitation, no stalling. If only we could all have someone or something so reliable. Only one problem that ALL you Old Timer Galant owners know... WHERE'S MY HUB CAP ? ? ? Report Abuse

On par with Toyota and Honda SarahG , 08/07/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been in my family for approximately 10 years now, and has given us no major problems. Acceleration is better than adequate, handling is excellent, and fuel mileage is good. It was my mother's to start, and then when it turned 8 years old, she gave it to my brother, who has a tendency to break things. He hasn't broken this yet, which is amazing. Neither my mother nor my brother have taken care of it as they should. I can't even remember the last time its been in for an oil change. My brother only had to replace the shifter cable @ 130,000 miles, and the radiator @ 135,000. Other than that, only regular maintenance, or lack thereof. I will only go foreign.

Excellent Car, wish Mitsubishi hadn't cheapened the look joesee , 02/14/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I still have my 2000 Galant with close to 200,000 miles, always trouble free. The acceleration and ride for a 4 cylinder are great. The look still holds up, and is much better than later galant models. Unfortunately although the car is still awesome, the paint has lost it's luster and repainting doesn't make financial sense, otherwise I would keep on driving it. If Mitsubishi had maintained or upped their game on the details for later models, I would have considered getting another for my next car this year.

Wasn't the best for me... skally , 07/26/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After buying this car I realized it was one of those cars the dealer patches up just to get off the lot. The instrument cluster had been swapped out which means the car likely had higher miles than stated. The transmission didn't shift into overdrive which I never did resolve. After a few weeks of driving it the upper rear shock mount broke. So I fixed those things and traded it in on something else.