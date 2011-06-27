Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$20,249
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$20,249
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$20,249
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/495.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$20,249
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$20,249
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$20,249
element antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$20,249
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
$20,249
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$20,249
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$20,249
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$20,249
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
$20,249
Front track61.8 in.
Length180.4 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Gross weight4090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height53.5 in.
EPA interior volume97.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
$20,249
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Rave Red Pearl
  • Sunset Pearlescent
  • Satin Meisai Gray Pearl
  • Quick Silver Pearl
  • Solar
  • Maizen Blue
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$20,249
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R17 93V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$20,249
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$20,249
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
