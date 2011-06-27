Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,486
|$4,686
|$5,457
|Clean
|$3,225
|$4,336
|$5,033
|Average
|$2,703
|$3,635
|$4,184
|Rough
|$2,181
|$2,935
|$3,335
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,638
|$4,878
|$5,675
|Clean
|$3,365
|$4,513
|$5,234
|Average
|$2,821
|$3,784
|$4,351
|Rough
|$2,276
|$3,055
|$3,468
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,134
|$4,205
|$4,893
|Clean
|$2,899
|$3,890
|$4,512
|Average
|$2,430
|$3,262
|$3,751
|Rough
|$1,961
|$2,634
|$2,990
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,975
|$3,988
|$4,638
|Clean
|$2,752
|$3,690
|$4,278
|Average
|$2,307
|$3,094
|$3,556
|Rough
|$1,861
|$2,498
|$2,834