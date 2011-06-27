Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews
Love this car
This car is the best performance and style value on the market. I looked at many others before deciding on the Eclipse GT Spyder. This car is hands down the most fun to drive for the money you can buy. Why this car doesn't get more respect from the "Professional Reviewers" is beyond me. Buy one, you will love it!
Last Hurrah
I have had 9 Nissans in a row, mainly Sentras. I was not happy with the new look they came out with so I checked Mitsubishi. One look at the 2009 Eclipse and I was in love. I am a grandma but not ready for the rocker. This car is fast becoming my favorite ever. Hot looking, (rave red) fun driving, didn't empty my trust fund to buy it and has one of the best warranties going. I am finding reasons to go out and drive it. My car insurance only went up $60 a year from my 2006 Sentra. How could you not love this car?
Love at first sight!
This car is awesome. The price was great! Especially for a car of this year and miles it came with. Before deciding to go for the Eclipse I looked at the Mustang and the Honda Accord Coupe but both these car lose in looks and Warranty. I'm thankful I bought this car even though its the GS model it comes with many standard features. It drives like a dream very fast and peppy for a 4cyl engine. Miles per gallon are okay considering the weight of this vehicle and the safety features. Great car for the money!
I love my car
Great car. Handles like a much more expensive sports car with sporty styling. Great acceleration for a 4 cylinder and truly a fun drive. It is a 2 door hatchback that makes you excited to go anywhere. I couldn't be happier with it.
About My Eclipse
Drives very well, especially if have driven a manual before. Gas mileage is good 20-21 mpg in the city so far, haven't taken it out on a long drive. If you know how to shift properly you'll get better gas mileage and also know how to down shift to extend life on your brakes. I also have a motorcycle and that has helped me drive a manual transmission better. If you're complaining about your gas mileage it's because you're probably not shifting at the right RPMs. It could have used a few more compartments to place items maybe behind the seats etc.; other then that a very good vehicle. I love my car!!!!!
