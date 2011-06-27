Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews
The best $7000 I ever spent
It was completely stock a 56 year old owned it, it had 87000 miles on it. I am the second owner! I get 20 mpg usually, LOL I am a lead foot. Make sure you replace your timing / balance shaft belt, tensioners, and water pump every 60k miles with oem parts. I would as a precaution if buying from a dealer go ahead and fork the 350 over to get it put on. The reason I rated the interior design an 8 is because the cup holder is not usable with a 5 spd with a 20 oz bottle. Don't buy ebay aftermarket turbos, get the real mhi evo 3 big 16g, 550cc injectors, walbro 255, apexi afc, and fuel pressure regulator. Set boost to 18psi, and then you will really feel the power. Stock clutch going at 90k
You're gonna like it.
I have owned my Eclipse almost 2 years now. This car is really good and fun to drive. I use it for everyday driving so don't be afraid to do so youeself.
Beautiful car and very fun to drive
I brought this car with only about 110,000 miles and the only thing I had to replace was a valve cover gasket. The power on the car is ok just enough for passing. With the amount of performance parts out there, theirs a lot of potential for the 420A. It really shines in handling. The low stance makes it fun to drive when going around sharp corners or mountain passes. The cabin noise is a tiny bit loud, but it is a sports car so you can expect that. The outside is just simply amazing to look at. I fell in love with it once I seen it.
Great buy
Wow, this car is great! Awd turbo, it's just awesome. Great exterior design, from the bubble spoiler to the stock 17 alloy rims. But they should have designed the cup holders a little better.
Fantastic stuff
It's one of the most beautiful looking cars I've ever seen irrespective of the cost. Two thumbs up to the people that came up with this style of car. I just feel great sitting inside one, and the car handles well. The 2 Litre engine idles beautifully, and it's definitely enough to give a bit of zip to the car when you need it. It can be hard to see out the back window and the cabin noise can sometimes be a bit high, but who cares right? It's a sports car afterall. Sometimes you just have to compromise beauty for comfort and practicality. I simply love sitting inside the car, as it is so elegant and not arrogant.
