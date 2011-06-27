Vehicle overview

There's something about open-air motoring that adds a whole new dimension of coolness to an otherwise typical drive. It's liberating to feel the sun envelop you, the wind tussle your hair and the bright blue sky serve as your headliner.

To fulfill this desire to partake in the great outdoors, convertibles run the gamut from cute to coarse, sedate to manic and fun-loving to formidable. The 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder tends to straddle these lines. Its unusual rounded styling is not as gimmicky as a Mini Cooper or New Beetle, while its low-slung stance and front fascia seem to aspire to the aggression of its performance-centric Lancer Evolution stablemate. Behind the wheel, the Eclipse Spyder is mildly sporty -- not as lazy as a VW Eos, but not as nimble as a Miata.

The Spyder seems to fit its midpack status quite well, but 2010 seems to be the year of give and take for the Eclipse. Additions to the lineup, like Bluetooth, a rearview camera and an auxiliary audio jack help to even the playing field a bit, but some of the feature changes may be a turn-off for buyers. Manual transmissions are no longer available for the Spyder, and neither is a moderately priced V6 model. Most options from last year have now become standard equipment on the GT, kicking the price tag up by more than $3,000. One thing that has not changed, unfortunately, is the miniscule backseat that even children will probably find uncomfortable.

At the end of the sun-drenched day, your conclusions regarding the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder will likely be driven by what you want. The Eclipse is moderately priced and equipped, rides comfortably with a hint of performance and is cool without looking odd. This middle-of-the-road approach isn't unique to the Eclipse -- a Chrysler Sebring or Volkswagen Eos can provide more comfort and a usable backseat, for instance, while a Ford Mustang, Mazda Miata or Mini Cooper would be better at quickening your pulse. For all-around capabilities though, the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is still worth a serious look.