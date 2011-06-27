  1. Home
2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Avant-garde styling, powerful V6 engine, well suited for drop-top cruising, comfy front seats.
  • Poor rearward visibility with the top raised, weak four-cylinder performance, tiny backseat, small trunk, large turning circle.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder isn't without faults, its blend of unusual styling, comfortable front seats and sporty nature make it worth considering.

Vehicle overview

There's something about open-air motoring that adds a whole new dimension of coolness to an otherwise typical drive. It's liberating to feel the sun envelop you, the wind tussle your hair and the bright blue sky serve as your headliner.

To fulfill this desire to partake in the great outdoors, convertibles run the gamut from cute to coarse, sedate to manic and fun-loving to formidable. The 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder tends to straddle these lines. Its unusual rounded styling is not as gimmicky as a Mini Cooper or New Beetle, while its low-slung stance and front fascia seem to aspire to the aggression of its performance-centric Lancer Evolution stablemate. Behind the wheel, the Eclipse Spyder is mildly sporty -- not as lazy as a VW Eos, but not as nimble as a Miata.

The Spyder seems to fit its midpack status quite well, but 2010 seems to be the year of give and take for the Eclipse. Additions to the lineup, like Bluetooth, a rearview camera and an auxiliary audio jack help to even the playing field a bit, but some of the feature changes may be a turn-off for buyers. Manual transmissions are no longer available for the Spyder, and neither is a moderately priced V6 model. Most options from last year have now become standard equipment on the GT, kicking the price tag up by more than $3,000. One thing that has not changed, unfortunately, is the miniscule backseat that even children will probably find uncomfortable.

At the end of the sun-drenched day, your conclusions regarding the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder will likely be driven by what you want. The Eclipse is moderately priced and equipped, rides comfortably with a hint of performance and is cool without looking odd. This middle-of-the-road approach isn't unique to the Eclipse -- a Chrysler Sebring or Volkswagen Eos can provide more comfort and a usable backseat, for instance, while a Ford Mustang, Mazda Miata or Mini Cooper would be better at quickening your pulse. For all-around capabilities though, the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is still worth a serious look.

2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder models

The 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is a four-seat convertible available in GS and GT trim levels. Standard equipment on the GS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a power cloth soft top, foglights, keyless entry, air-conditioning, Bluetooth and a rearview camera. Also standard is a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate stereo with a subwoofer, an in-dash six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

GT option packages from previous years have been eliminated, with all of those features now included as standard equipment in the GT. The new "everything-but-the-kitchen-sink" GT augments the GS's features list with a V6 engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, larger rear brakes, xenon headlamps, leather upholstery, heated side mirrors and front seats, a six-way power driver seat, automatic climate control, a removable mesh wind deflector, aluminum scuff plates and pedals, an outside temperature display and a compass.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is no longer offered with a manual transmission and the GT Premium package content is now included as standard GT equipment, along with a corresponding price jump. New features include Bluetooth, a rearview camera, auxiliary audio input jacks and standard stability control.

Performance & mpg

The base Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS features a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 162 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. The EPA estimates that fuel economy for this engine stands at 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg in combined driving. The Spyder GT receives a powerful 3.8-liter V6 that makes 265 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque and turns in a slightly lower 16 mpg city/24 highway and 19 combined. Manual transmissions are no longer offered on Eclipse Spyders. As such, the GS receives a four-speed automatic gearbox, while the GT gets a five-speed automatic.

Safety

The 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder comes standard with antilock disc brakes and front seat side airbags (with head and torso coverage) as well as traction control and stability control. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Eclipse Spyder its highest rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Despite its sporty appearance, the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder provides a comfortable and supple ride. Handling is decent for a heavy front-wheel-drive convertible, but it's a far cry from a true sports car. The V6 imparts a more sporting impression thanks to its additional power and racier exhaust note. Even so, the Eclipse Spyder seems much more at home cruising the beaches and boulevards than it does carving up canyon roads. In everyday driving, some chassis flex is noticeable and the turning circle is a bit large, but neither of these drawbacks spoils an otherwise enjoyable ride. We would, however, steer clear of the four-cylinder engine, which struggles against the Eclipse's heavy curb weight.

Interior

The Eclipse Spyder's cockpit has an attractive flowing dash, simple controls and generally high-quality materials, although there are some cheap bits here and there. The available two-tone color schemes are an attractive touch, but some color combinations may look a bit odd. Front seat comfort is above average for this type of vehicle, but the upright two-person rear seat is so small that it should be considered as little more than a package shelf with seatbelts.

The Spyder's three-layer convertible cloth top folds away with a minimum of fuss. Release the header latches, hit a button and the top stows itself under the solid tonneau cover in 19 seconds. Unfortunately, top-up rear visibility is hampered due to the small rear window, and trunk space measures only 5.2 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

4.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun To Drive
Carmel Giberson,09/04/2009
Using the clunkers for cash, I bought this car. My old car was 19 years old so to me everything about driving this car is new and exciting. The convertible top goes up and down with one push of a button. The car has so much pep and drives so smooth that I find myself speeding at times. The camera (new in 2010) that is used to help you when you put the car in reverse is great. Merging to get off a highway while moving to your right is very hard due to the huge blind spot the convertible top gives you. Driving with the top off is the best. This car is fun to drive but it takes time to deal with the blind spots that are huge. The backseat is useless. The trunk is big even with the top off.
First convertible and Mitsubishi!
BigAlChoo,04/12/2010
This is a sporty car, not true sports car but that being said, you won't find another 4 seat convertible under 30K with the same features, quality, value and performance! My 4 cylinder 161 hp peppy enough for me, and compared to MiniCooper, this rear seat roomy enough for my 2 kids, 9 and 5 years old, and this trunk can hold a folding single stroller or a bag of golf clubs! NO WAY in Mini! Plus, standard safety features include: ABS, disc brakes on all wheels, traction and stability control, six airbags, steel doors and crumple zones. Other standards: Bluetooth, aux. jack, Sirius radio, 650 watt radio, 6 CD, subwoofer, sportronic shifting, HID headlights, rear safety camera for backing. WOW!
See all 2 reviews of the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder

Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Overview

The Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Spyder Convertible. Available styles include GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

Can't find a used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,470.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,577.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,336.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,178.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

