Used 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale Near Me

Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida

***NEW CAR TRADE IN 265HP 3.8L MIVEC V6 ENGINE WITH 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC SPORTRONIC TRANSMISSION AND FWD GT SPYDER MODEL SUNSET PEARLESCENT EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CANVAS TOP DARK CHARCOAL LEATHER INTERIOR WITH POWER HEATED FRONT SEATING LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB AM/FM/SAT RADIO WITH MP3 AND 6 DISC CD CHANGER ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM SOUND WITH 9 SPEAKERS AND REAR SUBWOOFER REVERSE BACKUP CAMERA IN REARVIEW MIRROR SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH TWO KEYS CRUISE CONTROL POWER FOLDING CANVAS CONVERTIBLE TOP POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS AUTOMATIC PROJECTION HEADLIGHTS WITH FOGLAMPS 18 INCH MACHINED PREMIUM 12 SPOKE WHEELS DUAL EXHAUST REAR SPOILER FINANCING AVAILABLE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE TRADES WELCOME***Eclipse GT Spyder, 2D Convertible, 3.8L V6 SOHC MIVEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Sunset Pearlescent, Dark Charcoal w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 18 10 Spoke Machined Finish Lipless Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accessory Package, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Pedals, Aluminum Scuff Plates, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror w/Monitor, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, GT Premium Sport Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats, HID Projector-Type Headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Mesh Windscreen, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Rockford Fosgate AM/FM/6-CD In-Dash & MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport Floor Mats (2), Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.Sunset Pearlescent 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Spyder FWD 3.8L V6 SOHC MIVEC 24V

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A37L3ET5AE006680

Stock: P006680

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020