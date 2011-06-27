Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,970
|$6,670
|$7,847
|Clean
|$4,632
|$6,215
|$7,287
|Average
|$3,958
|$5,306
|$6,168
|Rough
|$3,284
|$4,396
|$5,049
2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,791
|$7,527
|$8,736
|Clean
|$5,398
|$7,014
|$8,113
|Average
|$4,612
|$5,988
|$6,867
|Rough
|$3,826
|$4,961
|$5,621