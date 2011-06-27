Vehicle overview

Capitalizing on the recent success of convertible sports cars, Mitsubishi released a topless version of itsextremely successful pocket rocket in the spring of 1996. Unlike most convertibles, the Spyder is notmerely a chopped version of the Eclipse coupe. Instead, it was designed from square one to be aconvertible. This results in a drop-top that is extremely rigid with only a 50-pound weight gain over itshardtop sibling.

Available in entry level GS or performance-oriented GS-T trim levels, the Eclipse Spyder is destined toimpress the most demanding of taskmasters. Instead of the bellicose Chrysler-built 2.0- liter enginecommon to the GS coupe, the GS Spyder receives a 2.4-liter engine pulled from the Mitsubishi Galant.Horsepower figures are nearly identical for both powerplants but the Spyder's engine has the definite edgein torque; 14 percent more available at a relatively low 3000 rpm. The real excitement, however, lieswith the GS-T. Using a proven Mitsubishi 2.0-liter intercooled turbo engine producing 210 horsepower,the GS-T offers more power than convertible competitors from BMW, Saab and Toyota. Prettyimpressive for a car that costs less than $26,000.

The Eclipse Spyder has very attractive look-at-me styling that we think is a good component of anyconvertible design. The sleek, compact body and tidy dimensions are complemented by fine interiorergonomics and an excellent driving position. GS-T models come packed with goodies that include leatherseats, an in-dash CD player, cruise control, security system and air conditioning, to name a few.Unfortunately, antilock brakes are conspicuously absent from the GS-T's standard equipment list.

We cannot point to many reasons to not by the Spyder; it has a respected bloodline, attractive looks andpromising performance. However, in the $25,000 price range, it places itself in direct competition with twoof our perennial favorites, the Mazda Miata and the Ford Mustang GT convertible. Both offer rear-wheeldrive performance that will appeal to most enthusiasts and are solid in construction and design. This is notto say that the Spyder isn't a worthy contender, just that it makes the decision difficult. Well, that's onetough decision we would love to make.