  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  4. Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • One of the best top-down cruisers being sold this year.
  • Rear seat is little more than a parcel shelf. And as in all front-wheel drive vehicles, beware the understeer!
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1999
1998
1997
1996
Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$714 - $1,657
Used Eclipse Spyder for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Capitalizing on the recent success of convertible sports cars, Mitsubishi released a topless version of itsextremely successful pocket rocket in the spring of 1996. Unlike most convertibles, the Spyder is notmerely a chopped version of the Eclipse coupe. Instead, it was designed from square one to be aconvertible. This results in a drop-top that is extremely rigid with only a 50-pound weight gain over itshardtop sibling.

Available in entry level GS or performance-oriented GS-T trim levels, the Eclipse Spyder is destined toimpress the most demanding of taskmasters. Instead of the bellicose Chrysler-built 2.0- liter enginecommon to the GS coupe, the GS Spyder receives a 2.4-liter engine pulled from the Mitsubishi Galant.Horsepower figures are nearly identical for both powerplants but the Spyder's engine has the definite edgein torque; 14 percent more available at a relatively low 3000 rpm. The real excitement, however, lieswith the GS-T. Using a proven Mitsubishi 2.0-liter intercooled turbo engine producing 210 horsepower,the GS-T offers more power than convertible competitors from BMW, Saab and Toyota. Prettyimpressive for a car that costs less than $26,000.

The Eclipse Spyder has very attractive look-at-me styling that we think is a good component of anyconvertible design. The sleek, compact body and tidy dimensions are complemented by fine interiorergonomics and an excellent driving position. GS-T models come packed with goodies that include leatherseats, an in-dash CD player, cruise control, security system and air conditioning, to name a few.Unfortunately, antilock brakes are conspicuously absent from the GS-T's standard equipment list.

We cannot point to many reasons to not by the Spyder; it has a respected bloodline, attractive looks andpromising performance. However, in the $25,000 price range, it places itself in direct competition with twoof our perennial favorites, the Mazda Miata and the Ford Mustang GT convertible. Both offer rear-wheeldrive performance that will appeal to most enthusiasts and are solid in construction and design. This is notto say that the Spyder isn't a worthy contender, just that it makes the decision difficult. Well, that's onetough decision we would love to make.

1998 Highlights

Eclipse Spyder GS gets air conditioning, AM/FM stereo with CD player and wheel locks. The Spyder GS-T is now flashier than ever before thanks to standard 16-inch chrome-plated alloy wheels. All models have a fresh black interior appearance with gray cloth.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

5(50%)
4(38%)
3(4%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.3
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why not add a turbo
4g64twannaB,02/10/2003
I can't say enough about this car. Although in the bone stock form it leaves something to be desired. Handling:it is great. Add an aftermarket strut bar and coilover style springs and your golden. The interior is very comfortable withit's reclineable bucket seats and easily accessible console. The exterior is one of those things that makes this car so great. It looks as aggressive as some of those $30k and up sports cars. Now here's a secret not many people know, put the cylinder head from a turbo on this engine block and guess what, you can bolt-up the gst/gsx turbo and your non-turbo 2.4l spyder is now a turbo hp machine. Overall a great car.
1998 RED Hot Mitsubishi Eclipse GST
marcyjp,02/14/2012
I bought my Eclipse in October of 1998 and have loved driving it whenever I get the chance to take it out. I love to throw the top down turn up the stereo and let this car take me wherever I am going. I have 128,000 miles on my eclipse and it looks like the day I brought it home! This car is a real eye catcher. I was pulled over and the office didn't believe that I had given him the right insurance card so he asked for the card for the new car, I told him it had 98,000 mile on it and he still had to look at the odometer. No problems just maintain it. I still have the original exhaust and everything! My kids and their friends have always loved riding in it too.
Waste of my time
brittanynicole,01/31/2011
Worst car I have ever driven! I hate it. It caused me more trouble than any car I have ever known. Do not buy it. All Mitsubishi's suck, everyone that I know that owns one has a lot of problems with it. First my convertable roof top leaked. It leaked so much it felt like there wasn't even a roof there. Because of this, it molded my seats and floor boards. Parts randomly fall off. Part of my body kit fell off, door handle has fallen off twice, key hole fell through the door, plastic parts inside fell off or broke, etc. Now, at barely 120K miles, transmission goes out. Battery sucks. Timing belt squeals alllll the time, replaced it 7 times, still no change. CD player went out too. CRAP CAR!!!
I'm a chick with an awesome car!
Mrs. Puglisi,05/30/2010
K, Enough about this ride being a chick magnet! I'm a chick and I drive this thing! I'm not the typical type of girl, though, No car accidents! It's a sporty, fast car! Still have to see if my 2 toddlers would fit in it! This is the type of car that I've always wanted and at 25, I got it, WOOP WOOP! Sorry to all the suckas who have to get a car to try and get girls. Better luck at a bar!
See all 24 reviews of the 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder

Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Overview

The Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Spyder Convertible, Eclipse Spyder GS-T. Available styles include GS 2dr Convertible, and GS-T Turbo 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

Can't find a used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,362.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,983.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,344.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,824.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder lease specials

Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles