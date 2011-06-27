  1. Home
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish design, well suited for top-down cruising, V6's ample power, comfortable front seats, powerful Rockford Fosgate audio system.
  • Barely usable backseat, poor top-up visibility, sluggish four-cylinder engine, torque steer on V6 models, large turning radius, no stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder's mix of stylish design, comfortable seating and sporty performance make it a worthy choice if you're shopping for a convertible under $30,000.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to motoring, few things have such an immediate and positive effect on one's mood as dropping the top of a convertible on a gorgeous day. With the sun and breeze streaming in and "The Big '80s" blasting out of a megawatt sound system, the minor annoyances in life melt away.

One of the newer automotive conveyances to offer this state-of-mind shift is the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder. It has been fully redesigned this year to address many of the faults of the previous-generation Eclipse. As with the Eclipse hardtop coupe, the Spyder is now based on Mitsubishi's Project America platform that's used for the Galant and Endeavor. It's a stiffer and wider foundation than before, which correlates to improved handling and more interior room. Higher-quality interior materials and more power from the available four-cylinder and V6 engines are also part of the upgrade.

Mitsubishi has done well with its new Eclipse Spyder. The step up in quality as compared to earlier versions is very apparent, and this has elevated the car from being an also-ran in the convertible segment to true contender status. Though the GS trim's lower price will be attractive to many potential buyers, we recommend the GT as the model to get as its snarling V6 and higher equipment levels are worth the price premium.

The Eclipse's main appeal is its balanced approach to sport and comfort. It's more stylish and fun to drive than the Toyota Solara or Chrysler PT Cruiser and more substantial than a Mini Cooper convertible. True, it comes off rather flabby when compared to a 350Z, but it doesn't cost as much either. Its main competition, therefore, comes from the Ford Mustang convertible. We'd give the edge to the Mustang based on its stiffer structure, rear-wheel-drive layout and more usable backseat, but interested shoppers will want to test-drive both cars before making a decision.

2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder models

The 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is a convertible version of the Eclipse coupe. Two trim levels, GS and GT, are available. Both come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, a power convertible soft top with a glass rear window and defroster, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control and air conditioning. A premium Rockford Fosgate audio system with nine speakers, a subwoofer, an in-dash six-CD changer, MP3 CD capability and speed-compensating volume is also standard. The GT is very similar but also features a slightly sportier state of suspension tune and a dash-mounted display for exterior temperature and compass. For the GS, Mitsubishi offers a leather package that adds leather-trimmed and heated front seats, heated mirrors and the GT's aforementioned display. A similar package is also available for the GT that also adds 18-inch wheels with wider tires, a wind deflector (delayed availability) and a power driver seat. A couple of exterior trim packages are also available for buyers seeking a sportier look.

2007 Highlights

After a one-year hiatus, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder returns for 2007. It features the same full redesign modifications applied to the 2006 Eclipse coupe. Highlights include new styling, improved interior quality, more power and better handling.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Eclipse is available with two different engines. The GS model comes with a four-cylinder engine that displaces 2.4 liters and produces 162 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. The GT model features a 3.8-liter V6 engine capable of 260 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The GS can be equipped with either a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic with a sequential-shift Sportronic mode. Mitsubishi upgrades the GT with a six-speed manual or an optional five-speed Sportronic automatic.

Safety

In addition to the government-mandated equipment, all Eclipse Spyders have front-seat side airbags and four-wheel antilock disc brakes. GT models further benefit from traction control and bigger rear disc brakes. Stability control is not offered.

Driving

The Eclipse Spyder GS's four-cylinder engine is fine for normal driving but the V6 is clearly a better match for this relatively heavy car. Not only does it add some personality to the car, but it also helps to overcome the Spyder GT's 3,700-pound curb weight. The manual transmission is recommended if you're so inclined, as it's easy and fun to shift. On the road, the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder handles well for a front-drive convertible and delivers a supple ride that makes it ideal for longer drives. There is a little more chassis flex over bumps than we would like, but it's not enough to spoil an otherwise enjoyable driving experience.

Interior

The Eclipse's cockpit has an attractive flowing dash, simple controls and better-than-average interior material quality, although some of the plastics are low-grade for this class. Front-seat comfort is also notably good for this type of vehicle but the two-person rear seat is suitable for children only -- and small ones at that. The Spyder features a three-layer convertible top. Dropping it is a cinch. Release the header latches, hit the button and the top stows itself under the tonneau cover in 19 seconds, and it goes up just as rapidly. Unfortunately, this design takes up some trunk space, and there's only 5.2 cubic feet of luggage space available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

5(81%)
4(18%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
78 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Have Loved this Car for 10 +years now
Tommy Ketcher,03/28/2016
GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
This is a really fun car to drive, The top comes down and back up in 18 seconds with no issues 12 years. Have not had a single repair in the 72,800 miles I have put on it. Replaced the Battery, Tires in 2013 and other than that nothing except the recommended services such as Oil Changes. Vandals sliced open the Convertible top in 2017 and I took it to a Company in Kansas City, KS under insurance. Top King specializes in that kind of work and it is flawless again. I have considered trading it in several times but can find nothing that I would like to have under 50k that would take its place. Paint is like new, some hazing on Headlight covers that I need to take to have detailed.
A Sluggish Hottie
Sluggish Hottie!,12/18/2006
I have owned three convertibles prior to this one and it is by far the best value and hottest looking one I have owned. It is gorgeous, fun-to-drive and and very spacious inside. The top stowage system is superb and works flawlessly. The brakes are great. However, I am not happy that this is such a heavy car with the same horsepower as a Pontiac Solstice, which is half as big. What gives? My engine should have another 100 horsepower to really move. All-in-all, there is no other car to compare at this price. I drove the Miata, Solstice, BMW Z4, 300Z and none have the roomy interior, killer sound system, awesome top and "drool appeal."
What a ball, but read the owner's manual
James P Hooley,10/11/2010
It's been a really fun car for 6000 miles in 2 months. From Phoenix to Ohio and back, it was great. Not quite enough leg support for longer journeys for tall people, but a small price. I've read multiple reviews here, and those with certain issues should read their owner's manual. It specifically conveys to NOT clean the car via an automated car wash. It specifically conveys that if the CD changer "overheats", it WILL shut down to protect the system. These are really incidentals in the grand scheme. I do wish that I didn't have to take it to a dealer to change the gear box fluid of my 5 speed. I've never done that in my life for cars that went 200K, but it is what it is.
Sporty
Paul,12/11/2016
GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
Ten years and 55,000 miles, three batteries, 2 sets of tires. I just replaced the clutch which required the engine to be yanked and re-installed. The interior plastic is easily scratched - don't take dogs for a ride! Otherwise, the car has held up great. The Rockford Fosgate sound system is at 500 watts per channel is more than adequate with the subwoofer mounted in the back seat cushion. The car is very quick and agile on windy roads which makes it very fun to drive. Visibility out of the back window when the rood is up is limited by the small oval rear window, but at least it is glass and not Isinglass. The car is solid with no rattles after 10 years which is remarkable in and of itself, but being a convertible makes it even more impressive.
See all 78 reviews of the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
More About This Model

Have a bad day at work? Did you miss an episode of The Office? Or maybe you had a tiff with your "better half"? Maybe we can help. Few things in life have such an immediate and positive effect on one's mood as a convertible. Somehow, dropping the top on a gorgeous day melts away minor annoyances and injects a childlike joy into one's spirit. With the warm sun, a nice breeze and "The Big '80s" blasting out of a megawatt sound system — you realize that life ain't so bad after all.

And it's all the better when said drop top has a ripping, 260-horse V6 and six on the floor. Say, something like the 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT V6.

Actually, at our sun-drenched first drive event in La Jolla, California, near San Diego, we got a preview of both Eclipse Spyders that Mitsubishi will be fielding for 2007: the base GS and the sporty GT.

Top this
Stylewise, this generation of the Eclipse makes a nice transition from coupe to convertible. The rising beltline and built-in hard tonneau cover preserve the rounded yet wedgelike shape of the coupe in alfresco mode. The hunkered-down top gives the Eclipse the look of a two-seat speedster when the top is up.

And that top is a quality piece, made of cloth, not vinyl and with three layers to provide a finished look and a quiet cabin when raised. Unfortunately, and in keeping with Eclipse tradition, the glass back window is really small, looking more like an opera window from an old Lincoln Mark IV than a rear window. Visibility with the top up is so sketchy that a reverse parking sensor should be optional.

Dropping the top is a cinch. Flip open the header latches, hit the button and the top stows itself under the tonneau cover in 19 seconds, and it goes up just as rapidly. According to the Mitsu suits, the top's speedy action makes operation at stoplights an option.

Another price to pay for open-air fun is a small trunk. At 5.2 cubic feet there's about enough space to stow your gym bag, a six-pack of Propel and little else. A Mustang convertible, with 9.7 cubes, has nearly double the capacity.

Will that be Charcoal, Gray or…Creamsicle?
The interior is available in three interior color schemes: Techno-Sport (charcoal), Hi-Q Sport (gray) and Avante Garde (terra cotta). We call the last choice the "Creamsicle" scheme due to its combination of orange and cream colors.

Over the course of our five hours behind the wheel, we found the front buckets very comfortable and firmly supportive in the lumbar and side bolster areas. Leather is optional, as are seat heaters. We highly recommend the latter — cruising on a cool day with heated seats is one of driving's simple joys.

The backseat is another story. As with most cars in this class, it's best left to little kids or cargo duty. The backrest is about as upright as a church pew and legroom is expectedly tight. Fortunately, there is toe space under the front seats, so at least your tootsies won't get jammed if you don't win the call for "shotgun."

Open top, open road…
On the road, the GT Spyder felt virtually identical to our long-term GT coupe, which is mostly a good thing. As with the coupe, the front-wheel-drive Spyder is fast, handles well and delivers a nice ride that makes it ideal for a long drive up the coast. Well-weighted steering, crisp turn-in and minimal body roll make for big fun in the canyons, though laying into it coming out of tight corners will reveal some torque steer. Traction control is standard, while stability control is not available.

When it's time to kick back and devour interstate, the Spyder is equally adept, with the supple suspension swallowing bumps without a trace of harshness. These Eclipses were designed from the ground up as convertibles — compared to the previous generation, torsional rigidity is up 55 percent. Cowl shake was nowhere to be found, even when running over broken pavement.

Top up, the ride is quiet, with only some slight wind ruffle betraying the lack of a hardtop. A standard 650-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with six-disc CD changer and a subwoofer mounted between the rear seats is ready to shatter the silence with its clear and powerful sound.

I could have had a V6
As expected, most mechanical specs are similar to the coupe's, with a minor exception. Due to a somewhat quieter (read: more restrictive) exhaust, the burly 3.8 V6 makes a few less horsepower and pound-feet of torque. The numbers are 260 hp at 5,750 rpm vs. the coupe's 263, and 258 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm vs. the coupe's 260.

Mitsubishi's engineers felt that the coupe's extroverted exhaust note might be too much when the convertible's top was down, so they toned it down some. But don't worry, they didn't castrate the exhaust. Top down, there is still a muted baritone that growls nicely when you step into it, yet it remains unobtrusive when cruising at 70 or so on the freeway.

Mitsubishi claims the 3,700-pound GT V6/six-speed manual Spyder will scurry to 60 mph in under 7 seconds, which seems about right, given our seat-of-the-pants meter and our numbers for the GT coupe. And like our long-term coupe, the ragtop GT pulls hard right off the line and doesn't let up even as the tach needle flirts with the 6,500-rpm redline. This is a well-matched powertrain that does a lot to endear one to this car.

Choosing the five-speed automatic doesn't kill the performance either, with well-matched gearing and quick gear changes making for minimal compromise in the car's character. The "Sportronic" tranny allows manual shifting, but like most shiftable automatics, it's quick to shift down but slow to change up when the lever is flicked.

Four-wheel discs with ABS scrub off the speed and didn't seem to be affected by the car's mass — we observed no fade, just strong, confident braking when pressed.

An Eclipse GS Spyder tips the scales at around 3,500 pounds, quite a bit of weight for a four-cylinder to haul around. The 2.4-liter's output is respectable (162 hp and 162 lb-ft) but there's only so much it can do with a car that weighs the same as a Buick LaCrosse. Running with the five-speed manual, overall performance is acceptable. Around town, there's some punch here, but as expected, the pull from higher speeds drops off. With the four-speed automatic, it's the same story — peppy down low and through the midrange and a little sluggish when booted at highway passing speeds.

I need a new drug…
The Mitsubishi folks like to call the 2007 Eclipse Spyder "the attainable exotic." That may be a bit of a stretch, but with its strong performance in GT form and concept car styling, it's not as far-fetched as you might think.

Set for release this summer, Eclipse Spyder pricing will range from $25,389 for the GS to $28,269 for the GT. We say spring for the GT; it's chump change for a mood-enhancing drug that has no ill side effects. Well, except for a speeding ticket if you're not careful….

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Overview

The Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Spyder Convertible. Available styles include GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A), GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

Can't find a used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,723.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,808.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,966.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,165.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

