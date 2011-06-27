I bought this car to go 70 miles each way to work in Northern NJ. I wanted a convertible and I didnt need 350Z performance. I wanted good gas mileage and a car that I could put gas in, change the oil periodically and otherwise forget. I am 63 so a lot of other cars were out. This car has been a very pleasant surprise. I have had no problems with it and it has been fun to drive even in the worst traffic with the worst drivers on the planet. It has decent pickup (GTS 5 Spd) and decent handling. I bought it two years old with 20,000 miles and it came used with a better warranty than almost all US cars come with new. The Eclipse Spyder is a great car if youre looking for a fun convertible to drive that doesnt need a lot of attention.

