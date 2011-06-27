Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,799
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory I-Pod Adapteryes
Accessory Cargo Organizeryes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room40.3 in.
Rear leg room27.7 in.
Rear shoulder room40.0 in.
Exterior Options
Accessory Mudguardsyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Gray Top Stackyes
Accessory Mesh Windscreenyes
Accessory Sport Aero Kityes
Black Top Stackyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3510 lbs.
Gross weight4266 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.2 cu.ft.
Length180.4 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume81.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Maizen Blue
  • Rave Red Pearl
  • Sunset Pearlescent Pearl
  • Solar Yellow
  • Kalapana Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Medium Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R17 93V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
