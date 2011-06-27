1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Review
Pros & Cons
- One of the best top-down cruisers being sold.
- Rear seat is little more than a parcel shelf. And, as in all front-wheel drive vehicles, beware the understeer!
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Capitalizing on the recent success of convertible sports cars, Mitsubishi released a topless version of its successful pocket rocket in the spring of 1996. Unlike most convertibles, the Spyder is not merely a chopped version of the Eclipse coupe. Instead, it was designed from square one to be a convertible. This results in a drop-top that is extremely rigid with only a 50-pound weight gain over its hardtop sibling.
The Eclipse Spyder has attractive look-at-me styling that is a good component of any convertible design. Fine interior ergonomics and an excellent driving position compliment the sleek, compact body and tidy dimensions of the car.
Available in entry level GS or performance-oriented GS-T trim levels, the Eclipse Spyder is destined to impress the most demanding of taskmasters. Instead of the feeble, Chrysler-built 2.0-liter engine common to the GS coupe, the GS Spyder receives a 2.4-liter engine pulled from the Mitsubishi Galant. Horsepower figures are nearly identical for both powerplants, but the Spyder's engine has the definite edge in torque; 14 percent more is available at a relatively low 3,000 rpm.
The real excitement, however, lies with the GS-T. Using a proven Mitsubishi 2.0-liter intercooled turbo engine producing 210 horsepower, the GS-T offers more power than convertible competitors from BMW, Saab and Toyota. Pretty impressive for a car that costs less than $28,000. GS-T models come packed with goodies that include leather seats, an in-dash CD player, cruise control, security system and air conditioning. Unfortunately, antilock brakes are conspicuously absent from the GS-T's standard equipment list.
We cannot point to many reasons to pass over the Spyder; it has a respected bloodline, attractive looks and promising performance. However, in the $25,000 price range, it places itself in direct competition with two of our perennial favorites: the Mazda Miata and the Ford Mustang GT convertible. Both offer rear-wheel drive performance that will appeal to most enthusiasts and are solid in construction and design. This does not mean the Spyder isn't a worthy contender, but it makes the decision difficult. Well, that's one tough decision we would love to make.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse Spyder
Related Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019