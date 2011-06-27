  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Capitalizing on the recent success of convertible sports cars, Mitsubishi released a topless version of its successful pocket rocket in the spring of 1996. Unlike most convertibles, the Spyder is not merely a chopped version of the Eclipse coupe. Instead, it was designed from square one to be a convertible. This results in a drop-top that is extremely rigid with only a 50-pound weight gain over its hardtop sibling.

The Eclipse Spyder has attractive look-at-me styling that is a good component of any convertible design. Fine interior ergonomics and an excellent driving position compliment the sleek, compact body and tidy dimensions of the car.

Available in entry level GS or performance-oriented GS-T trim levels, the Eclipse Spyder is destined to impress the most demanding of taskmasters. Instead of the feeble, Chrysler-built 2.0-liter engine common to the GS coupe, the GS Spyder receives a 2.4-liter engine pulled from the Mitsubishi Galant. Horsepower figures are nearly identical for both powerplants, but the Spyder's engine has the definite edge in torque; 14 percent more is available at a relatively low 3,000 rpm.

The real excitement, however, lies with the GS-T. Using a proven Mitsubishi 2.0-liter intercooled turbo engine producing 210 horsepower, the GS-T offers more power than convertible competitors from BMW, Saab and Toyota. Pretty impressive for a car that costs less than $28,000. GS-T models come packed with goodies that include leather seats, an in-dash CD player, cruise control, security system and air conditioning. Unfortunately, antilock brakes are conspicuously absent from the GS-T's standard equipment list.

We cannot point to many reasons to pass over the Spyder; it has a respected bloodline, attractive looks and promising performance. However, in the $25,000 price range, it places itself in direct competition with two of our perennial favorites: the Mazda Miata and the Ford Mustang GT convertible. Both offer rear-wheel drive performance that will appeal to most enthusiasts and are solid in construction and design. This does not mean the Spyder isn't a worthy contender, but it makes the decision difficult. Well, that's one tough decision we would love to make.

1999 Highlights

Sundance Plum Pearl exterior paint replaces Magenta Gray Pearl, black leather interior replaces the gray, and the GS-T model gets white-faced instrumentation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

5(57%)
4(19%)
3(14%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.2
21 reviews
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worth every penny
Tim,04/09/2008
The moment I drove this car I bought it. It has stunning looks and handling, awesome exhaust note and the head turning appeal. Yes my top leaks but a small price to pay for such a exciting car. I have 93,000 on it and all original parts, I have never had a more reliable car. I drive this car every day and it never gets old I recommend this car to anyone who wants a sexy sport convertible that gets great gas mileage.
turbo lover
turbogst,06/17/2004
i love these cars, they are really fast and are really easy to modify. Also they are very cheap to modify as well.
Fun to drive but it leaks!
BucsFan2008,08/05/2008
This was a great car and it was a lot of fun to drive with the top down. although, I live in Florida and you would think I would have the top down all the time, but I didn't! With the humidity down here, I would need the AC on and with how rain here is so unpredictable, it would leak through the soft top, it was so annoying!
I love it forever
Sunny,Liu,06/18/2008
This is really good car. Since I was a kid, I fell in love with it. Now I am going to keep this car. This is a classic race car.
See all 21 reviews of the 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5500 rpm
Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
