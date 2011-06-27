  1. Home
2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, V6 power in GT trim, easy-to-use convertible top, wind buffeting kept to a minimum.
  • Uninspired interior design, intolerable rear seats, side airbags and antilock brakes are available only on GTS model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A fun drop top, but those seeking real performance should look elsewhere.

2003 Highlights

A new, higher-performance Eclipse joins the lineup. Dubbed the GTS, its 3.0-liter V6 boasts 210 horses and a number of luxury features justify its standing as the top Eclipse. Unlike the 200-horse GT coupe, the Spyder GT gets the more powerful GTS engine. A new front fascia along with revised front and rear light clusters round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

5(76%)
4(17%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.6
82 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lots O' Fun Behind the Wheel
CyberKatt,10/23/2009
Since buying this auto I have been totally impressed by its performance, the low cost of upkeep and the WOW factor, everyone loves the style, ride and the handling (for a car at this price more fun can't be had!). Now mind you this isn't a 300GT V/R4 (I owned one of those!! YOW!) or the fantastic EVO, it still holds it's own! There are also plenty of after market parts for it so personalizing it is a fun way to go! In conclusion if you're in the market for a cool auto, that's inexpensive to upkeep, handles well in the snow (I live in Wisconsin!!) and gives you that open road freedom this is the auto for you!
Most reliable vehicle i have ever owned
lordhelmit,05/22/2014
I bought my 03' spyder gts in Nov. 2011 with 127k miles at a used lot. I am writing this on 5/22/2014. I love this vehicle. So much. I have the 5 speed manual tranny, and this thing has some JUICE, to the point where, despite having been through 2 fender benders with no repairs other than cosmetics, still beats the faster 2007+ mustangs and ricer hondas/nissans/scions. Oh, my 03 eclipse is completely 100% totally stock. It now has 178k miles and not only runs brand spankin' new but still beats new cars in accel. contests. Despire neglecting oil changes, being through 2 wrecks, taking it off roading, putting it through hell on the street, this is the most reliable vehicle i have ever owned.
The Spydy GT Automatic/Manual transmisission
Greg Darby,03/11/2015
GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Sweet. There's not much else that can be said. You can switch to manual and blast around slow moving vehicles at nearly 140 miles an hour. The G's pin your head to the head rest. Thank goodness that the Eagles are rated for 149 mph.
Don't do it
sfl,06/04/2007
When I first purchased this vehicle it was an absolute treat. Lots of fun, fast, and easy on the eyes. I have to warn you, if you are going to be driving a lot, stay away! I am now in the process of selling it, but it spends more time in the shop than on the market. In the last 2 months it been in the shop 6 times to the tune of 4000 dollars in repairs. I've had to replace the engine (no warranty) and now the computer is all over the place, turning off components such as the AC as it pleases. The car is awful in extreme heat! AC kills all horsepower. The top no longer works electrically. Just awful. If you plan on only putting only 5k a year in miles, then maybe buy it
See all 82 reviews of the 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder features & specs
More about the 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder

Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Overview

The Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Spyder Convertible. Available styles include GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M), GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

