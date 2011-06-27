When I first purchased this vehicle it was an absolute treat. Lots of fun, fast, and easy on the eyes. I have to warn you, if you are going to be driving a lot, stay away! I am now in the process of selling it, but it spends more time in the shop than on the market. In the last 2 months it been in the shop 6 times to the tune of 4000 dollars in repairs. I've had to replace the engine (no warranty) and now the computer is all over the place, turning off components such as the AC as it pleases. The car is awful in extreme heat! AC kills all horsepower. The top no longer works electrically. Just awful. If you plan on only putting only 5k a year in miles, then maybe buy it

Read more