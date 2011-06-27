Vehicle overview

Affordable convertibles with backseats are usually not the most thrilling automobiles in the world. Normally, they're the darling of Florida rental car fleets, offering a pleasant top-down motoring experience with little flair and little fuss. The 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is not without flaws, but a handful of appealing attributes help it avoid this rental-car stigma.

Item number one is the Eclipse's swoopy styling. The bulbous fenders give the car an aggressive look, and there's a new blacked-out front fascia this year that mimics the look of cars like the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Nissan GT-R. Also, while the front-drive Eclipse will never be able to keep up with an Evo, it does boast decent handling and an optional 265-horsepower V6. In short, the Eclipse is considerably more entertaining than the typical rental-fleet fare.

However, while the 2009 Spyder's styling and power help set it apart, its practicality pales when compared with other four-seat convertibles. The upright backseat is all but uninhabitable, and rearward visibility with the roof raised is notably poor. Speaking of which, the Spyder's soft top is less appealing than the quieter retractable hardtops offered by many competitors.

Overall, deciding on a 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is all about priorities. If you want a comfy cruiser or something with a usable rear seat, consider a Chrysler Sebring, Pontiac G6 or Volkswagen Eos. Alternatively, if you want a truly sporty convertible, the Ford Mustang is a better option. But if what you're looking for is something that can do a little of everything, the Eclipse Spyder is a respectable choice.