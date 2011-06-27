  1. Home
2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Avant-garde styling, powerful V6 engine, well-suited for drop-top cruising, comfy front seats.
  • Poor outward visibility with top raised, sluggish acceleration from four-cylinder model, small backseat, wide turning circle, no auxiliary audio jack.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it's not without its flaws, the 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder's mix of unusual styling, comfortable front seating and sporty performance make it a worthy choice among sub-$30,000 convertibles.

Vehicle overview

Affordable convertibles with backseats are usually not the most thrilling automobiles in the world. Normally, they're the darling of Florida rental car fleets, offering a pleasant top-down motoring experience with little flair and little fuss. The 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is not without flaws, but a handful of appealing attributes help it avoid this rental-car stigma.

Item number one is the Eclipse's swoopy styling. The bulbous fenders give the car an aggressive look, and there's a new blacked-out front fascia this year that mimics the look of cars like the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Nissan GT-R. Also, while the front-drive Eclipse will never be able to keep up with an Evo, it does boast decent handling and an optional 265-horsepower V6. In short, the Eclipse is considerably more entertaining than the typical rental-fleet fare.

However, while the 2009 Spyder's styling and power help set it apart, its practicality pales when compared with other four-seat convertibles. The upright backseat is all but uninhabitable, and rearward visibility with the roof raised is notably poor. Speaking of which, the Spyder's soft top is less appealing than the quieter retractable hardtops offered by many competitors.

Overall, deciding on a 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is all about priorities. If you want a comfy cruiser or something with a usable rear seat, consider a Chrysler Sebring, Pontiac G6 or Volkswagen Eos. Alternatively, if you want a truly sporty convertible, the Ford Mustang is a better option. But if what you're looking for is something that can do a little of everything, the Eclipse Spyder is a respectable choice.

2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder models

The 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is a four-seat convertible available in GS and GT trim levels. Standard equipment on the GS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a power cloth soft top, foglights, keyless entry, air-conditioning and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate stereo with a subwoofer and in-dash six-CD changer. No auxiliary audio jack is available. The GT adds a V6 engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, larger rear brakes, xenon headlamps, an outside temperature display and a compass.

The Deluxe Leather Package available for the GS adds upgrades such as leather upholstery, heated side mirrors and heated front seats. The GT's Premium Sport Package adds those items plus machine-finish wheels, automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat and a removable wind deflector.

2009 Highlights

The convertible Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder receives mildly restyled front and rear fascias for 2009. The GT trim gets standard stability control and xenon headlights, while a new dual exhaust system results in a 5-horsepower increase for the optional V6 engine.

Performance & mpg

The base Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS features a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 162 hp and 162 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Fuel economy is 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. The Spyder GT receives a powerful 3.8-liter V6 that makes 265 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. It gets a six-speed manual standard with a five-speed automatic optional. The GT's fuel economy is a crossover-like 16 city, 24 highway and 19 combined with the automatic transmission, and virtually identical mpg with the manual.

Safety

The 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder comes standard with antilock disc brakes and front-seat side airbags (with head and torso coverage). GT models further benefit from traction control and stability control. Stability control is not offered on the GS. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Eclipse Spyder was given the highest rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder handles well for a front-drive convertible and delivers a fairly supple ride given its sporting pretensions. There is a little more chassis flex over bumps than we'd like and the car's turning circle is a shade south of nautical, but that's not enough to spoil an otherwise enjoyable driving experience. The base four-cylinder engine found in the Spyder GS will get you where you need to go, but the GT's V6 is a better choice. Not only does it add some personality to the Eclipse thanks to its snorty exhaust note, but it also compensates well for the GT's portly 3,700-pound weight. (Four-cylinder models are a couple hundred pounds lighter.) The manual transmission is recommended for those so inclined, as it's easy and fun to shift.

Interior

The Eclipse Spyder's cockpit has an attractive flowing dash, simple controls and generally high-quality materials, although there are some cheap bits here and there. The available two-tone color schemes are an attractive touch; however, some may find the terra cotta and white combo a little like sitting inside a Creamsicle. (With that color combo, oddly enough, the backseat remains black.) Front-seat comfort is above average for this type of vehicle, but the upright two-person rear seat is suitable for children only -- and small ones at that.

The Spyder features a three-layer convertible cloth top. Dropping it is a cinch. Release the header latches, hit a button and the top stows itself under the solid tonneau cover in 19 seconds -- and it goes up just as rapidly. Unfortunately, this design severely limits rear visibility with the top up, and trunk space measures only 5.2 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder.

4.9
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun in my 60's
Dann S,06/14/2010
This is the third Eclipse spyder( 1998 and 2003) I have owner. Traded my 2003/manual for the 2009 automatic 3.8 V6 spyder. Just love the auto trans (tired of the shifting in city) Never too late to tan the top of your head. Get one and enjoy the outdoors. This car like the ones that it follows has been trouble free, spirited and a pleasure to drive. See very few on the streets and mine draws attention everywhere I go.
My New Little Toy
Chicago Girl,06/18/2009
I have had my car for approx 9 months and I love Lightning (her name). So far I haven't had any issues, but I am coming from a 2002 Dodge Neon - that gave me nothing but hell after 36K miles. I love the get up on the car for hway driving. The blind spot is a beast, but with attentive lane changes and side mirrors, it is possible to maneuver. It's still early to be sure about reliability, but it seems pretty good with gas. If you have children this car is a no no! I am sure the back seats are just to get an insurance break on being a "four seater". My shorter she-friends sit back there, but a guy (or car seat) would most likely not fit... don't know if it's comfy back there - never been.
I am a Spyder Man!
wcabots,03/04/2013
My fourth convertible. The most fun car I have ever owned. We also have a 2003 GS (the 2nd most fun car I've ever owned). Looks & feels like a high end sports car at an affordable price. For a convertible the trunk is relativity large. I can get two medium suit cases into it. There is nothing better for spring, summer, or fall road trip with your babe. The air flow in the cockpit is very minimal. The only knock I have (at 60k miles) is that with the top down & the windows down & the stereo up, there is an subtle intermittent rattle in the drivers door. I constantly recommend it to family & friends. I plan to keep this car. It's UAW built.
Just a Fling
Jake,03/30/2009
My wife I loved driving the muscle cars in the late 60's and early 70's. So, speed and acceleration was a consideration. The kids are no longer at home and there was no need for a back seat. We have owned four-door sedans for the past 25 years and decided to take a plunge to the past and enjoy the sporty vehicles we once drove. We looked at a number of other makes. Our considerations included body looks, interior size, engine size, and cost. The cost eliminated many other vehicles, as well as the interior space. It seemed the more sporty, the smaller amount of front seating area. We have had the car for only two months and do enjoy driving it.
See all 14 reviews of the 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
265 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder

Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Overview

The Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Spyder Convertible. Available styles include GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5A), GT 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M), and GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

