  • $6,988

    2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT

    130,011 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington

    Everybody Knows Car Pros.2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Spyder FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sportronic 3.8L V6 SOHC MIVEC 24VHere at Car Pros Tacoma Kia we take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at Car Pros is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:*Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!*Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!*In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! They are Great with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! We Will Surprise You!* Free Car Washes with any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Car Pros Kia of Tacoma where everyone leaves with the new car that they want, at a price they can afford, from great people that will take care of you after the sale!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A3AL35T09E026997
    Stock: S43174A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-19-2020

  • $3,542

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT

    128,673 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey

    -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Premium brand: Rockford Fosgate, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 9, Watts: 650, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.2, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front / center console, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / grocery bag holder, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: chrome, Digital odometer, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto off, Taillights: rear center spoiler, Side mirror adjustments: power, Convertible rear window: glass, Convertible roof: power, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Emergency interior trunk release, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / 6, Front seat type: sport, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6, Rear seat type: bucket, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer / theft-deterrent system, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm, Front strut tower bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Sp

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A3AL35T28E005261
    Stock: TR10902
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • Price Drop
    $11,885

    2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT

    69,001 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida

    ***NEW CAR TRADE IN 265HP 3.8L MIVEC V6 ENGINE WITH 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC SPORTRONIC TRANSMISSION AND FWD GT SPYDER MODEL SUNSET PEARLESCENT EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CANVAS TOP DARK CHARCOAL LEATHER INTERIOR WITH POWER HEATED FRONT SEATING LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB AM/FM/SAT RADIO WITH MP3 AND 6 DISC CD CHANGER ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM SOUND WITH 9 SPEAKERS AND REAR SUBWOOFER REVERSE BACKUP CAMERA IN REARVIEW MIRROR SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH TWO KEYS CRUISE CONTROL POWER FOLDING CANVAS CONVERTIBLE TOP POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS AUTOMATIC PROJECTION HEADLIGHTS WITH FOGLAMPS 18 INCH MACHINED PREMIUM 12 SPOKE WHEELS DUAL EXHAUST REAR SPOILER FINANCING AVAILABLE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE TRADES WELCOME***Eclipse GT Spyder, 2D Convertible, 3.8L V6 SOHC MIVEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Sunset Pearlescent, Dark Charcoal w/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 18 10 Spoke Machined Finish Lipless Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accessory Package, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Pedals, Aluminum Scuff Plates, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror w/Monitor, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, GT Premium Sport Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats, HID Projector-Type Headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Mesh Windscreen, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Rockford Fosgate AM/FM/6-CD In-Dash & MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport Floor Mats (2), Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.Sunset Pearlescent 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Spyder FWD 3.8L V6 SOHC MIVEC 24VAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L3ET5AE006680
    Stock: P006680
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $5,500

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS

    84,218 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Allen Honda - College Station / Texas

    CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, Center Audio Display w/Outside Temperature/Compass, Heated Front Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Leather Package, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces.2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V Northstar WhiteType your sentence here. Our team of experts is available to guide you through this process with ease in a welcoming and simple environment.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A3AL25F98E016763
    Stock: WP016763
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,750Great Deal | $1,239 below market

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    63,097 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Coastal Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler - Quincy / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L2EF0BE003336
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $8,990Fair Deal

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    65,976 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    INFINITI of Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts

    Clean CARFAX.***Price includes financing with IFS @ standard rates***Sunset Pearlescent 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Sport Spyder 2D Convertible FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V 20/27 City/Highway MPGDid you know that INFINITI of Norwood has the most tenured staff in all of New England? Call us today at 781-329-3040 and take this opportunity to experience the INFINITI of Norwood difference!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L2EF7BE019839
    Stock: PL7153A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $7,950

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    91,608 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina

    MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle! Visit Lee's Auto Center online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-585-2444 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L5EF2BE002318
    Stock: 307619839
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,988

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS

    Not provided
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida

    WE ARE OPEN!!! 1-OWNER CONVERTIBLE 4CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A3AL25F47E042234
    Stock: VIN2234
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,995

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    106,907 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Locators - Louisville / Tennessee

    armrest|Sport touch height adjustable steering wheel w/audio controls|Instrumentation -inc: tachometer

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L5EF0BE001037
    Stock: F18
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    54,887 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob Walters Linton Motors - Linton / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L2EF1BE019240
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,991Fair Deal

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    70,403 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Midway Autohaus - Bridgeview / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L5EF7BE002623
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,795Great Deal | $1,754 below market

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    94,100 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carefree Motors - Tucson / Arizona

    Super Clean!  2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Spyder 2 Door Convertible 4-Cyl 2.4 Liter Automatic 4-Spd w/Overdrive & Sportronic Front Wheel Drive Traction Control Stability Control ABS (4-Wheel) Anti-Theft System Keyless Entry Air Conditioning Power Windows Power Door Locks Cruise Control Power Steering Tilt Wheel AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 (Multi Disc) Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Soft Top Daytime Running Lights Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Alloy WheelsFuel City/Hwy 20/27 MPG2 YEARS FREE LUBE OIL AND FILTER CHANGES94100 Original Actual Miles$6795.00 Carefree Motors has been family-owned and operated by Joe Kroto for 35 years!  Conveniently located at 6941 E. 22nd Street in Tucson AZ 85710.  (Across the street from Palo Verde High School)  Feel free to stop by Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am - 2:00pm.  You are welcome to give us a call with any questions you may have at 520-747-7162 or email us at carefreemtrs@mindspring.com!  We look forward to meeting you your family and your friends!  We are proud of our quality pre-owned vehicles and we are confident you will be happy purchasing your next vehicle from us!!  We are here to assist you in acquiring the vehicle you want.  We will not pressure you into purchasing a vehicle you have no interest in buying! For easy Loan Pre-Qualification contact the friendly staff at Lendmark Financial Services 520-319-8750.  Conveniently located at 4528 E. Broadway Blvd Tucson AZ 85711.  Or if you prefer we will prepare the paperwork necessary for your credit union to finance the vehicle.  Of course if you don't require a lender we will gladly accept a cashiers check money order or cash.   Wishing you a great new year!!   We look forward to hearing from you soon!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L2EF1CE002746
    Stock: 002746
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,955Good Deal | $1,143 below market

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    64,816 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Hayward - Hayward / California

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L2EFXCE002180
    Stock: CE002180
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $8,500

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    76,424 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Crumps Motor - Tremonton / Utah

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder, Come see us, its worth the drive and you'll never be pressured to buy. See Our Inventory on crumps.com. Crump-Reese Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is a family owned business in operation since 1961. You'll love our no pressure sales approach and straight way of doing business.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L5EF3CE001924
    Stock: 19U311C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-15-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,500

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    78,083 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Hennessy Land Rover Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Sport Spyder **Low Miles**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory! Why pay a Premium elsewhere when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, one of the original 35 Land Rover Dealerships in the United States! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A37L2EF4CE003695
    Stock: G2587PZA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $7,985

    2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS

    127,103 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Barnes Crossing Chevrolet Buick GMC - New Albany / Mississippi

    Spyder FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DO NOT BUY FROM US. All internet pricing subject to Dealer Financing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A3AE45G54E063295
    Stock: 3607A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • Price Drop
    $7,900

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT

    84,758 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Spyder Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2D Convertible 3.0L V6 SMPI SOHC 24V with Variable Induction FWD Non Smoker, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, 3.0L V6 SMPI SOHC 24V with Variable Induction, Cylinder Count: 6, 3.0L V6 SMPI SOHC 24V with Variable Induction, 17" 5-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Mitsubishi/Infinity AM/FM Stereo/CD, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Spyder 2003GT 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic Mitsubishi Eclipse Alloy Green PearlWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A3AE55H63E126739
    Stock: 339508
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $3,995

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS

    146,730 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Rochester Ford - Rochester / New Hampshire

    Only 146,730 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Eclipse delivers a Gas V6 3.0L/ CID engine powering this Automatic transmission. Upper windshield shade band, Tubular steel side-guard door beams, Traction control. This Mitsubishi Eclipse Features the Following Options Titanium-finish trim accents, Tinted solar control glass, Tachometer, Security alarm system w/remote keyless entry, Remote trunk & trunk releases w/panic feature, Rear window defroster, Pwr windows, Pwr soft top w/glass rear window, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr mirrors. Visit Us Today Come in for a quick visit at Rochester Ford, 8 Crane Dr, Rochester, NH 03867 to claim your Mitsubishi Eclipse!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4A3AE75H63E171062
    Stock: 6362S
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

Eclipse Spyder Reviews & Specs