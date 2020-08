Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale Near Me

Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A3AL35T09E026997

Stock: S43174A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-19-2020