Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
Fun To Drive

Carmel Giberson, 09/04/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Using the clunkers for cash, I bought this car. My old car was 19 years old so to me everything about driving this car is new and exciting. The convertible top goes up and down with one push of a button. The car has so much pep and drives so smooth that I find myself speeding at times. The camera (new in 2010) that is used to help you when you put the car in reverse is great. Merging to get off a highway while moving to your right is very hard due to the huge blind spot the convertible top gives you. Driving with the top off is the best. This car is fun to drive but it takes time to deal with the blind spots that are huge. The backseat is useless. The trunk is big even with the top off.

First convertible and Mitsubishi!

BigAlChoo, 04/12/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a sporty car, not true sports car but that being said, you won't find another 4 seat convertible under 30K with the same features, quality, value and performance! My 4 cylinder 161 hp peppy enough for me, and compared to MiniCooper, this rear seat roomy enough for my 2 kids, 9 and 5 years old, and this trunk can hold a folding single stroller or a bag of golf clubs! NO WAY in Mini! Plus, standard safety features include: ABS, disc brakes on all wheels, traction and stability control, six airbags, steel doors and crumple zones. Other standards: Bluetooth, aux. jack, Sirius radio, 650 watt radio, 6 CD, subwoofer, sportronic shifting, HID headlights, rear safety camera for backing. WOW!

