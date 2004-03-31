Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale Near Me

21 listings
Eclipse Spyder Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS in Black
    used

    2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS

    129,370 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT in Light Green
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT

    84,758 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS in Silver
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS

    146,730 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT

    33,884 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,977

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS in Silver
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS

    115,714 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,488

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS

    127,103 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,985

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS in Gray
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT in Gray
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT

    128,673 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,542

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS in White
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS

    84,218 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT in Black
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT

    130,011 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT in Orange
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT

    69,001 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,885

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    63,097 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,750

    $1,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport in Orange
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    65,976 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    91,608 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    106,907 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    54,887 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    70,403 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport in Gray
    used

    2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport

    94,100 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,795

    $1,754 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 21 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Overall Consumer Rating
4.723 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 2
    (4%)
CUTE CAR, BAD TIRE RIMS
Elbee,03/31/2004
I love this car but... I have one MAJOR complaint.the rims on this car are very susceptible to even the slightest potholes. i have had this car for less than a DAY, and already need to replace a dented/cracked rim from a minor pothole i hit. NHTSA has had a number of complaints about these rims. Mitsubishi is not willing to recall these rims, stating it isn't a problem, but the interesting thing is, why did they change the suspension and rims for the 2003 model if the 2002 was fine? so my advice, is get the 2003 if you have a choice and save yourself from needing to buy $350 rims the first time you hit a pothole, railroad tracks etc.
Report abuse
