Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale Near Me
21 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 129,370 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 84,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,900
- 146,730 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 33,884 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,977
- 115,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,488
- 127,103 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$7,985
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,988
- 128,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,542
- 84,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 130,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,988
- 69,001 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,885
- 63,097 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,750$1,239 Below Market
- 65,976 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
- 91,608 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
- 106,907 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 54,887 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995
- 70,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,991
- 94,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,795$1,754 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.723 Reviews
Report abuse
Elbee,03/31/2004
I love this car but... I have one MAJOR complaint.the rims on this car are very susceptible to even the slightest potholes. i have had this car for less than a DAY, and already need to replace a dented/cracked rim from a minor pothole i hit. NHTSA has had a number of complaints about these rims. Mitsubishi is not willing to recall these rims, stating it isn't a problem, but the interesting thing is, why did they change the suspension and rims for the 2003 model if the 2002 was fine? so my advice, is get the 2003 if you have a choice and save yourself from needing to buy $350 rims the first time you hit a pothole, railroad tracks etc.
Related Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac STS 2010
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2012
- Used Audi RS 5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2014
- Used Lincoln MKT 2011
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2012
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2015
- Used Land Rover LR2 2013
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2013
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2011
- Used BMW X6 M 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Salt Lake City UT
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution New York NY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Rockville MD
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Plano TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Lexington KY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Irving TX
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Fort Worth TX
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Riverside CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Allentown PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2016 Lincoln NE
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2015 Long Island City NY
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2016 Wilmington DE
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News